AJ Dybantsa Sends Message to Trae Young After Wizards Draft Decision

AJ Dybantsa spent part of the pre-draft process joking about taking Trae Young’s jersey number if the Washington Wizards selected him with the No. 1 overall pick.

Now that the scenario has become reality, the former BYU star has a much different message for his new teammate.

Earlier this month, Dybantsa appeared on the “Gilbert Arenas Show” and discussed the possibility of landing in Washington. During the conversation, Gilbert Arenas pointed out that both Dybantsa and Young share an attachment to No. 3, per Yahoo.

Dybantsa responded with a playful warning.

“If they draft me, I do need 3, Trae. If they draft me. We’re going to see in like five weeks.”

The comment quickly gained traction among fans, especially because Dybantsa had worn No. 3 throughout his college career. At the time, the projected top pick appeared confident that he could make a case for the number if he ended up in the nation’s capital.

The jersey conversation emerged while Dybantsa continued to make his pitch as the top player in the draft class. During the same appearance, he explained why he believed the Wizards should select him first overall.

“I’m just super versatile as a player,” Dybantsa said. “I play the game the right way. I try to get wins, I try to get everybody involved. But I’m an exciting player. I’ve got a lot of highlight plays. I fill seats.”

Dybantsa backed up that confidence with production during his lone season at BYU. He averaged 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 51% from the field. He also earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors, Consensus First-Team All-American recognition and the Julius Erving Award.

Dybantsa Changes His Tune After Draft Night

On Tuesday night, Washington officially made Dybantsa the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Shortly after the selection, Young welcomed the newest face of the franchise on social media, Basket News reports.

“The story has been written,” Young posted on X. “The City is Ready!”

“We’ll talk about that # soon.”

Young’s message referenced the comments Dybantsa made weeks earlier about potentially taking No. 3.

Following the draft, reporters asked Dybantsa whether he had seen Young’s post. The rookie explained that he had not because his father had possession of his phone during the hectic draft-night festivities.

Once the interviewer filled him in on Young’s response, Dybantsa laughed off the entire situation, claiming he was just trolling.

“Imma respect the vets, Trae is 3.”

Just like that, the debate appeared settled.

Wizards’ New Core Takes Shape

The exchange offered an early glimpse into the dynamic between two players expected to play major roles in Washington’s future.

Young arrived in Washington after a January trade from the Atlanta Hawks and switched from No. 11 to No. 3 because the Wizards have retired No. 11 in honor of Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes.

Now he will share the spotlight with Dybantsa, who becomes the franchise’s first No. 1 overall selection since John Wall in 2010.

Washington’s roster suddenly looks far different than it did just a year ago. Alongside Young, Dybantsa joins a group that includes Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr, giving the organization a collection of recognizable talent as it attempts to build a contender.

As for the jersey battle that briefly captured attention before the draft, Dybantsa made it clear there is no conflict.

The former BYU star may have entered the league with plenty of confidence, but he also knows when to defer.

At least for now, No. 3 belongs to Trae Young.