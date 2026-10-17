Good News For Anthony Davis As Injury Heals Ahead Of Wizards Debut

Anthony Davis’ injury, which was initially seen as a major one, is now healed ahead of his debut with the Washington Wizards.

According to The Athletic’s Josh Robbins, Davis will no longer wear protective glasses as his eye injury is now effectively healed.

Davis has dealt with recurring eye issues throughout his career, culminating in a detached retina in his right eye that required corrective offseason surgery.

“He told me yesterday that he’s been told by a physician that he no longer needs protective eyewear,” Robbins reported.

Details On Anthony Davis’ Eye Injury

The injury was traced back to an incident where he was inadvertently elbowed in the face by a teammate during game play. Following the procedure, physicians mandated that he wear protective goggles on the court at all times to prevent further damage to his vision.

Davis also said that he would be required to wear protective eyewear for the rest of his NBA career.

Now, an ophthalmologist officially cleared him to play without protective eyewear moving forward, bringing an end to his mandatory goggles era.

The collective expectation for Davis entering the 2026-2027 NBA season is anchored on his ability to stay healthy and reclaim his status as an elite two-way force.

Wizards fans anticipate that an injury-free Davis will anchor a re-tooled roster alongside elite playmaker Trae Young and 2026 No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa. Davis is expected to move back to his preferred power forward position, with Deandre Ayton and Alex Sarr bolstering the Wizards’ center rotation,

However, with a massive potential $275 million contract extension on hold, there is heavy anticipation regarding Davis’ long-term future, as early success could push Washington into playoff contention, while health setbacks or early struggles might turn Davis into the league’s most sought-after trade deadline target.

Anthony Davis Has A Chip On His Shoulder In The Upcoming Season

Anthony Davis has jumped from the Dallas Mavericks to the Wizards since being traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers in the blockbuster Luka Doncic deal.

Many have since forgotten Davis’ impact on the floor since the massive trade and the new Wizards big has a message for his doubters.

“People forgot man, and I take that personally. I know what I can do, what I bring to the table, and I think this is a great opportunity for me,” said Davis on the Numbers on the Board podcast. “Having Trae Young as point guard, someone like him can elevate my game with what he is able to do and bring to the table as well, and defensively all of the guys we have here we can do something special.”

Playing for the Dallas Mavericks, Davis was limited to just 20 regular-season games due to persistent calf, groin, and hand injuries. When he was on the floor, he remained an impactful two-way presence, averaging 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game across 31.3 minutes of action.

When Davis was traded in February, he spent the rest of the season rehabbing his injuries.

The Wizards open the 2026-2027 regular season against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, October 21, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.