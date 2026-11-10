Cardinals Make Final Call on Budda Baker, Josh Sweat’s Futures

The Arizona Cardinals (3-6) are limping into a week 10 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

A hapless offensive performance in a 17-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday left the door open for radical changes as Tuesday’s 4:00 P.M. EST trade deadline came to be.

The piling list of injuries was also at front of mind for GM Monti Ossenfort. Read more below on the moves (or lack thereof) that came to be.

Status of Budda Baker, Josh Sweat Comes to Light

Sweat and Baker were consistently the two names at the front of discussions surrounding the trade deadline.

The loss to Seattle made it easier for the Cardinals to be “sellers,” but the deadline came to pass with no moves. Insider John Gambadoro confirmed that Arizona wouldn’t make any trades shortly before the deadline took shape.

This lines up with Jordan Schultz’s reporting that the Buffalo Bills went after Baker with purpose. The Cardinals ultimately seem to be unwilling to part with a franchise icon, and for justifiable reasons. Baker remains an anchor to Nick Rallis’ defense and a key figure in the locker room. While Arizona could’ve had a valuable pick in return, it makes logical sense to keep Baker around.

Sweat, on the other hand, has a movable contract that accompanies months of trade rumors. In the end, the Cardinals opt to hold onto the valuable EDGE. Whether this is due to Ossenfort’s preference to keep the position group intact, a lack of outside interest, or disagreements on draft compensation, Sweat remains a member of the Cardinals all the same.

With the deadline now in the rearview mirror, Arizona now moves to finish the season on a strong note. How does the organization operate from here on out?

Where Do Cardinals Go From Here?

Arizona taking on a completely neutral stance on deadline day is fascinating. The draft capital they got back in the Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jacoby Brissett trades could’ve been fodder in a trade to address the thinning wide receiver room. This is especially prevalent as it seems that Carson Beck will make his first career start this weekend.

Ultimately, the inaction shows that the front office has confidence in this roster moving forward, flaws and all. Not making any moves is also a sign that Ossenfort is more likely than not to return. He held onto every pick in the war chest, and didn’t feel pressure to address the wide receiver position.

At this moment, the Cardinals simply must focus on internal development, building towards 2027, and displaying belief in Mike LaFleur as the long-term leader of the organization.

The final eight games of the season will pose fascinating tasks for Arizona. These include a ferocious front-line of the Rams, as well as closing out the year against the San Francisco 49ers.

60 days can be revealing when it comes to the future of an organization. Let’s hope that management, roster, and coaching staff are all in unison for this ride.