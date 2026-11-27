Firing Nick Rallis sparked the first of a few changes for the Cardinals‘ defense. Zaven Collins spoke about further changes he saw this week.

Per Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports, Collins said of new defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on Wednesday:

“There are some other things where there were some rules where we had to do certain things. Those rules are away. We don’t have them anymore. “Then he’s implementing some stuff to where things are different. It’s nice. I feel like so far what we’ve gone over allows us, especially on the edge and maybe D-line, to be a little freer. We’ll see how that goes throughout this week.”

Given the way the season has gone for Arizona’s defense, change was required regardless of who was putting on the headset to call the plays. Rallis’ group surrendered, on average, 355 yards per game and gave up 323 points in 11 contests.

This came despite having young and seasoned veteran talent on defense, like Budda Baker, Mack Wilson, Dante Stills, Roy Lopez, Collins, Darius Robinson, Walter Nolen, and Josh Sweat.

Not every player listed above is a household name. Some may not even be starters on elite defenses. But they are far from a group that should be part of one of the NFL’s worst defenses that had given up 30+ points per game regularly.

Cardinals’ First Test With Changing Defense Comes Against A Resurging Offense

The Washington Commanders are coming off a season-high 428 yards in their Week 11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Washington also posted 339 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 and 340 yards against the New York Giants in Week 10.

Washington has also thrown for at least 235 yards in four of their past five contests. That would have objectively spelled trouble for Arizona’s passing defense, which has allowed 7.2 net yards per pass attempt, one of the worst marks in the league, under Rallis.

If Austin’s changes in this first test are effective, then Arizona’s defense may step up and have itself a good afternoon. It’s also not like Arizona’s passing defense is helpless. They have allowed under 200 passing yards in four of their 11 games.

Arizona is also 3-1 this season when they hold opponents to fewer than 200 passing yards. For Austin, his changes must include ways to play more effective defense when opposing quarterbacks drop back to pass.

Sunday’s Matchup Could Set A Blueprint For The Rest Of 2026

At 3-8, the Cardinals must find something that works for them defensively. Not just something that works once, but works consistently.

They will further build on their foundation for 2027 if they give looks and execute in ways that will make opposing offenses tough to figure out. That has hardly been the case this season.

Even if a handful of things go right against Washington, it still helps set the blueprint for how this group moves forward. Having a more experienced defensive coordinator like Austin at the helm, there is a greater chance Arizona will be more consistent on defense than with Rallis.

It will be exciting to see what changes become apparent during Sunday’s matchup. It will be even more exciting if the Cardinals walk away with a good day defensively.