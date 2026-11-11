Cardinals Reveal Final Decision on Carson Beck’s Week 10 Status

The 3-6 Arizona Cardinals are heading into a week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams facing mounting issues.

Arizona is already heading into the week without WR Michael Wilson, as well as an uncertain status surrounding C Hjalte Froholdt and others.

The major conversation this week has been at quarterback, however. This comes as incumbent starter Gardner Minshew II battles through a potentially serious injury. The general expectation has been that rookie Carson Beck will take the starting reigns in week 10, but no official confirmation came before Wednesday.

Cardinals Head Coach Makes Call on Beck

Head coach Mike LaFleur officially announced that the rookie is starting in week 10 during a press conference. The accompanying news is that Minshew will need surgery on his elbow injury. This is unfortunate for Minshew, but it clears the way for what was inevitable regardless.

The final eight games of the Cardinals‘ season will seemingly serve as an audition for the Miami product. Beck, 24, was a third-round pick in April for the Cardinals. The organization – including LaFleur – clearly believes in the Florida native to a high degree.

Beck’s journey to becoming the starting QB hasn’t been a seamless one despite the belief. He was held out of preseason action following the first contest due to a back issue. The subsequent result was sitting behind both Jacoby Brissett and Minshew prior to week nine against the Seattle Seahawks.

Now, the stage is Beck’s to prove that he is the franchise guy for the Cardinals.

Arizona’s Future Hinges on Beck’s Performance

The Cardinals are asking a great deal out of Beck, particularly when contextualizing the help around him.

Arizona’s wide receiver core is down to Semi Fehoko, Reggie Virgil, and Devin Duvernay. Jeremiyah Love will miss at least the next three weeks during his IR stint. Bam Knight is still in concussion protocol. The offensive line is in disarray as well, with Elijah Wilkinson and Isaac Seumalo positioning to be the only players within the group to start in every game.

Beck will have megastar Trey McBride at his disposal, but there isn’t much permeating outside of the all-world pass catcher.

The upcoming matchups are also daunting for Beck. Los Angeles is trotting out an elite defensive line duo in Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett. This is an immediate challenge for a rookie quarterback sitting behind a makeshift offensive line.

After this, the Cardinals travel to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. While Kansas City isn’t as explosive from a pass rushing perspective, they are a relatively stingy defense overall.

The final six games will give Beck cleaner opportunities to prove himself as the future in Arizona. Upcoming matchups include porous units in the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders.

Until those days come, Beck will take on immediate daunting tests against challenging opponents. The Cardinals are taking on the Rams on Sunday afternoon at 2:25 P.M. MST from State Farm Stadium in Glendale.