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Cardinals Get Starting Lineman Back From Injury Ahead of Seahawks Clash

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GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 05: Isaiah Adams #74 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. The Titans defeated the Cardinals 22-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals have a tough game on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. Before the game, they got some excellent injury news about starting right guard Isaiah Adams. Adams has been activated from injured reserve, per The Arizona Republic‘s Theo Mackie, and will play against the Seahawks.

Adams has played in just three games this season due to two separate injuries. He missed the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers with a preseason knee injury. Then Adams suffered an ankle injury in their loss to the New York Giants in Week 4 and hasn’t played since.

The third-year lineman returned to practice this week. That opened up a 21-day window for the Cardinals to activate him from injured reserve. The team wasted no time in getting him back on the roster.

What the Isaiah Adams Injury News Means for the Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals
GettyIsaiah Adams is set to return to action for the Cardinals’ Week 9 clash in Seattle. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Isaiah Adams ultimately misses just the minimum four games (Weeks 5-8). His return couldn’t come at a more convenient time. Backup guard Jon Gaines II has been ruled out for the game against the Seahawks.

Arizona will go into their game against Seattle with three healthy interior linemen. Isaiah Adams and Isaac Seumalo are the starters, with second-year guard Hayden Conner as the backup. Any injury to Adams or Seumalo puts them down to their last player.

Offensive line injuries have plagued the Cardinals this season. Right guard has been one of the two major problem spots. In addition to Adams and Gaines, second-round rookie Chase Bisontis suffered a season-ending injury in preseason.

The Cardinals are coming off an emotional win against the Dallas Cowboys. But they face arguably the best defense in the league while going through a quarterback change. For Arizona to have a prayer at beating Seattle, they need Adams and the offensive line to protect Gardner Minshew II.

Michael McDermott Michael McDermott covers MLB and the Arizona Cardinals for Heavy Sports. He's previously published content for SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and FanSided since 2015. Michael covered the Arizona Diamondbacks as an on-site reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI for the 2022-2024 seasons and the Arizona Fall League for 2022-2025. More about Michael McDermott

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Cardinals Get Starting Lineman Back From Injury Ahead of Seahawks Clash

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