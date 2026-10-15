Analyst Reveals Possible Timeline for Cardinals to Bench Jacoby Brissett

Much of the discourse around the 2026 Arizona Cardinals resides in just how far the team can tumble over the final 12 games.

The Arizona offense has largely been fine, but potential limitations are present at times. There’s a real possibility that this is due to limitations on display from starting QB Jacoby Brissett.

Just how much runway will the second-year Cardinal receive as he paces towards free agency?

Brissett’s Potential Exit as Cardinals’ Starter Unveiled

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell is self-admittedly higher on Brissett relative to the consencus.

However, he is starting to sense that the time is near to finally gift rookie Carson Beck a shot at proving himself.

“The Cardinals aren’t particularly motivated to win games this season given the likelihood that they’ll draft a quarterback in 2026. They’re also likely interested in seeing what they have in third-round pick Carson Beck, who posted a 125.4 passer rating in the preseason. If there’s a trade market for Brissett at the deadline, the Cardinals might consider just moving forward with Beck and Gardner Minshew II as their two options under center. And if not, Brissett might be sitting behind the rookie by the time we get to November anyway.”

Barnwell particularly points out Brissett turning the ball over at a much higher rate than in previous seasons. This couples with other issues, including refusing to push the ball downfield and owning stats that exceed the ultimate “eye test.”

Perhaps the most fascinating piece of what Barnwell has to say is that Brissett might not make it to November. While Beck will remain inactive in week six, having conversations about his playing status has to mean something. If the Miami product is active in week seven against the Denver Broncos, there’s a real chance a change comes on Nov. 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

This also lends to the belief that either Brissett or Minshew will be sent out of Arizona prior to the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Ultimately, the next two weeks will reveal what direction the Cardinals decide to go.

What Arizona Can Gain From Starting Beck

Beck, 24, is likely more pro-ready than many of his peers. Despite this, he still isn’t ready to be active on gamedays, at least according to coaches.

The ideal place to start Beck from a development standpoint is likely week 12 against the Washington Commanders. This doesn’t allow enough runway to gather maximum intel on Beck’s potential to be a franchise QB, however.

Throwing Beck into the fire in the week 8 game against Dallas seems to be the best play. The Cardinals would hand the rookie the reigns against one of the worst defenses in the NFL here. They would also get intel on how the gifted passer performs against defenses such as the Seattle Seahawks.

While growing pains will likely happen in this scenario, there are clear benefits to benching Brissett soon. Perhaps the most beneficial source of change is Beck being more willing and able to push the ball downfield. There’s no reason why TE Trey McBride and WR Michael Wilson should be near the bottom in average depth of target.

Beyond this, Beck also gives running back Jeremiyah Love the most opportunity to find a groove. Between his vertical-forward mindset, play extension capabilities, and upward trajectory, this seems to be the best for Love’s growth as well.

As far as week six goes, Brissett will receive another start when the Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Rams. The two teams are facing off in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.