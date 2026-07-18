Atlanta Falcons Urged to Trade For Two-Time Pro Bowler Before 2026 NFL Season

We still don’t know who is going to be the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons in 2026, as the battle between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa will be determined in training camp.

Regardless of who is the starter though, the Falcons are being urged to add an additional weapon for whoever wins the job.

Atlanta Falcons Urged to Trade For Denver Broncos Wide Receiver Marvin Mims Jr.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton recently listed one trade that every NFL team should consider before the season’s start, and for the Falcons the deal consisted of flipping a late 2027 draft pick to the Denver Broncos for wide receiver and kick return specialist Marvin Mims Jr. Mims is entering the final year of his contract, and if the Broncos don’t view him as a long-term piece, they might want to recoup some value for him before the season as opposed to losing him for nothing in free agency next offseason. “The Falcons don’t have a clear-cut No. 2 receiver. Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus and rookie third-rounder Zachariah Branch will compete for targets behind lead wideout Drake London,” Moton wrote.