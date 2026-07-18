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Atlanta Falcons Urged to Trade For Two-Time Pro Bowler Before 2026 NFL Season

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Atlanta Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski, Bijan Robinson
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FLOWERY BRANCH, GEORGIA - MAY 27: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during OTA's at IBM Performance Field on May 27, 2026 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

We still don’t know who is going to be the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons in 2026, as the battle between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa will be determined in training camp.

Regardless of who is the starter though, the Falcons are being urged to add an additional weapon for whoever wins the job.

Atlanta Falcons Urged to Trade For Denver Broncos Wide Receiver Marvin Mims Jr.

Marvin Mims Jr.

GettyDENVER, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 29: Marvin Mims Jr. #19 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball after making a catch against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on September 29, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton recently listed one trade that every NFL team should consider before the season’s start, and for the Falcons the deal consisted of flipping a late 2027 draft pick to the Denver Broncos for wide receiver and kick return specialist Marvin Mims Jr.

Mims is entering the final year of his contract, and if the Broncos don’t view him as a long-term piece, they might want to recoup some value for him before the season as opposed to losing him for nothing in free agency next offseason.

“The Falcons don’t have a clear-cut No. 2 receiver. Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus and rookie third-rounder Zachariah Branch will compete for targets behind lead wideout Drake London,” Moton wrote.

“Atlanta can fill that role with outside help from a receiver who’s buried on the Broncos’ depth chart. Denver acquired Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins. Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin have a strong rapport with quarterback Bo Nix. The coaching staff could look to further develop second-year wideout Pat Bryant. … Mims knows this year could be his last in Denver. Atlanta can speed up the process and acquire him to address a glaring roster need.”

This story will be updated. 

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Atlanta Falcons Urged to Trade For Two-Time Pro Bowler Before 2026 NFL Season

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