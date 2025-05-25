Atlanta Falcons Offseason Grade Revealed by PFF

Pro Football Focus has delivered their offseason grades for all 32 teams including the Atlanta Falcons. PFF evaluated each team’s offseason performance based on four key categories: player acquisitions, draft results, financial efficiency, and long-term impact. Each franchise received a letter grade from A+ to F, offering a quick-hit summary of how well or poorly they navigated the summer chaos. While offseason report cards aren’t predictive of championship success, they offer insight into how teams are perceived in terms of management and direction. They can also shape the public narrative heading into the season fuel players, motivation for front offices, or validation for fan bases.

According to an article by Trevor Sikkema, the Falcons didn’t have a good offseason as they received a grade of a C:

The Falcons didn’t make much of a splash in free agency, but they couldn’t do much amid Kirk Cousins’ contract situation. Still, that is their fault, so they don’t get a pass there. Atlanta also lost safety Justin Simmons and center Drew Dalman in free agency.

The team’s draft class should be quite impactful, especially first-round picks Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., who will hopefully boost a team that finished with just a 59.0 PFF pass-rush grade last season. But they paid a high price to secure them (next year’s first-round pick), a move they likely made, again, due to the domino effect of not being able to spend much in free agency.

Falcons must decide on Cousins

The Falcons will have to make a final decision on Cousins as his name will continue to come up in trade talks. Cousins, a former Pro Bowler and MVP candidate, was the key free agent addition last season. Known for his arm strength, leadership, and poise under pressure, he’s posted multiple 4,000-yard seasons and led the Minnesota Vikings to several playoff appearances. One team to keep an eye on is the Pittsburgh Steelers during training camp. With a strong defense in place and consistent leadership in the front office, they could look to make a splash at the QB position.

Draft picks are key additions to the team

Walker and Pierce will be counted on early to make an impact on the team’s defense. Both players received high grades during the draft prospects as they graded out as two of the better pass rushers. The secondary was also a key factor as they added Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman. The addition of Watts and Bowman add two dynamic defensive players who are capable of creating turnovers and playing immediately. Atlanta focused strictly on defense this year compared to the previous years of focusing on offense.

The addition from the draft to the defense should improve the overall defense as they address positions of need by adding to the pass rush and the secondary. Training camp will be very important for the rookies as they just adjust to the speed of the game and learn new schemes. Many pundits are predicting the Falcons to win the NFC South this season because of the additions to the defense.