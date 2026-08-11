Atlanta Falcons Sign Former 3rd-Round Running Back During Training Camp

The Atlanta Falcons are rolling right along through their training camp, and with the team’s first preseason game coming later this week, they are making some additions to their camp roster.

According to multiple reports, the Falcons have signed former 3rd-round running back Trey Sermon to add some depth to the tailback group.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote (via X.com): “Falcons signed veteran free-agent running back Trey Sermon.”

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Falcons Sign Trey Sermon

Trey Sermon has played in parts of five NFL seasons.

In 2025, he appeared in four games with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but didn’t actually log any carries during the brief stint.

Falcons reporter for Falcons.com, Tori McElhaney, wrote:

“Sermon joined the league in 2021 when he was drafted in the third round of that year’s draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He appeared in nine games his rookie year, making two starts and accumulating 167 rushing yards on 41 carries. He missed a portion of the season with an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve.”

In his five NFL seasons, Sermon has also played for the Indianapolis Colts, and Philadelphia Eagles.

He’s carried the ball a total of 134 times in his career, and has 505 rushing yards and three touchdowns in that span.

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More on Trey Sermon’s Career….

It’s very plausible that Trey Sermon will be a featured back in the upcoming preseason games for the Atlanta Falcons.

He joins a RB group that already includes Bijan Robinson, and Brian Robinson Jr.

Tyler Goodson is who Trey Sermon will likely compete with for the RB3 position.

Sermon is a Marietta, GA that played his collegiate years at Ohio State.

Sermon’s collegiate resume is very impressive, and is highlighted by 870 rushing yards at Ohio State in 2020, including a school-record 331-yard performance against Northwestern.

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