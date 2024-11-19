Ravens Add Another All-Pro to Changing Position Group: Report

Trading for Tre’Davious White wasn’t enough for the Baltimore Ravens. They’re still adding talent to a changing cornerback group after signing veteran Desmond King to the practice squad.

King’s arrival was confirmed by Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink on Tuesday, November 19. He reported the team made room for King by waiving rookie free agent Ryan ‘Bump’ Cooper Jr.

Just like White, King is a former All-Pro. He’s also somebody expected to man a niche position in a struggling secondary.

Desmond King to Fill Key Spot for Ravens

King earned first-team All-Pro honors with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018, but he’s since bounced around the NFL somewhat. The 29-year-old’s journey has included stops with the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and two stints with the Houston Texans.

That second tour with the Texans came to an end this season, after King rarely made it off the practice squad. He has a better chance to be a viable contributor for the Ravens at a key spot.

Mink detailed how “King started his career playing mostly at nickel cornerback, where he thrived his first couple of seasons.” Moving King back inside would make sense because he “could help give the Ravens more secondary depth, particularly at nickel cornerback with Arthur Maulet sidelined by a calf injury suffered last week. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that he doesn’t expect Maulet to go on injured reserve at this point, ‘so we’ll just have to see how it heals.'”

Playing in the slot, closer to the line of scrimmage suits a tough and resourceful defensive back like King. He’s not afraid to go after the ball, having broken up 35 passes in his career.

King also offers useful blitz skills, evidenced by 9.5 sacks. The Ravens found out about those skills when King completely stoned running back Justice Hill on a slot blitz highlighted by NFL Network’s Kendell Hollowell during last season’s playoffs.

The Ravens still love to send the rush from multiple angles, so King can be an asset in their pressure packages. Yet, his greater value will come from how he allows the Ravens to reshuffle things on the back end.

Ravens Close to Necessary Overhaul of Secondary

Changes are already afoot at safety, where head coach John Harbaugh has named two new starters in deep areas. Altering the pecking order is the next necessary step for a defense that’s already given up 3,351 yards and 22 touchdowns through the air.

Elevating King to the gameday mix can mean shifting White and fellow All-Pro Marlon Humphrey to the perimeter on a permanent basis. That would ease the burden on Brandon Stephens, who has had trouble travelling with an opponent’s No. 1 wide receiver each week.

These are moves the Ravens should make, but the team ought to be wary about placing too much trust in experienced defensive backs. Veterans like safety pair Marcus Williams and Eddie Jackson underperforming are a big reason why Baltimore’s pass defense has been such a liability.

The benefit of increasing the years on the depth chart is what the knowledge of King and White can mean for struggling youngsters like Stephens and Nate Wiggins, the Ravens’ top pick in the 2024 NFL draft.