Anthony Weaver Says Ravens’ Defense Has Its Own J.J. Watt

He had a close-up view of what made J.J. Watt one of the most dominant defensive linemen in NFL history, so when new Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver says his unit has its own version of the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, it’s worth listening.

Weaver compared veteran edge-rusher Trey Hendrickson to Watt, based on what the former Cincinnati Bengals stud has shown so far at training camp. Speaking to reporters on Friday, July 31, Weaver admitted, “there’s a lot about him (Hendrickson) that reminds me of J.J. Watt, right, who I had. Just in terms of like, they’re different from a play-style standpoint, but just in terms of demeanour on the field. Like, I feel like if I wanted to prod Trey, I’d be like, ‘are you out here today,’ and then he’d go rip somebody’s face off.”

The parallel between Watt’s intensity and Hendrickson’s mindset is just what the Ravens want to hear. They had long been defined by a bruising brand of defense led by fiery tone-setters like Ray Lewis, Terrell Suggs and Haloti Ngata, but things changed for the worse in 2025.

That’s why new head coach Jesse Minter was hired, and why he brought former Ravens D-lineman Weaver back to town to run a revamped unit. Hendrickson is the key figure on this rebuilt defense, and if the four-time Pro Bowler can be even a fraction of the force Watt was when Weaver coached the line for the Houston Texans from 2016-20, the Ravens will field another formidable defense.

It means expectations were already high for Hendrickson, but Weaver just raised the stakes with his comparison to Watt. Fortunately, Hendrickson’s early offseason performances bode well for him justifying the comparisons.

Especially when he’s only adding to the hype at camp.

Trey Hendrickson Building More Hype With Camp Showing

Pads aren’t on yet, but Hendrickson hasn’t wasted time showing the Ravens what difference he’ll make to a stale pass rush. During red-zone drills on Friday, “Hendrickson sent the offense backwards with a quick sack on first down,” per Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink.

It was typical of how Hendrickson’s been attacking his reps at camp. The 32-year-old has “been the ringleader” for a fired-up and productive group of edge-rushers, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Hendrickson has led by example, with Zrebiec describing how the All-Pro “got a step on veteran left tackle Ronnie Stanley. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, Tavius Robinson created a push on right tackle Roger Rosengarten. As the two converged on quarterback Lamar Jackson, the play was blown dead for a sack.”

Making other pass-rushers better is exactly what the Ravens hoped for from Hendrickson when they handed him a contract worth as much as $120 million in free agency.

Not everybody is convinced this was the smartest deal. Some even predict Hendrickson’s age and recent injury history, which includes season-ending hip surgery last December, will result in disaster for the Ravens.

While there are valid reasons to worry about Hendrickson’s longevity, he’s never lost the core skill he was signed to provide. Namely, applying constant pressure on the pocket.

It’s something the Ravens couldn’t do without Hendrickson last season, when they logged just 30 sacks. Fortunately, the signs are positive other intriguing edge defenders will also make a new-look pass-rush disruptive and prolific.

Ravens’ Other Edge-Rushers Are Impressing

Hendrickson can’t be a one-man band for Weaver’s pass rush, so it’s a good thing the Ravens’ other edge-rushers are turning heads at camp. Including Robinson, who “has given Ravens offensive linemen fits this week, whether he has rushed from the edge or the interior, per Zrebiec.

This is a promising development for Robinson, who is noted more for setting the edge against the run. His core skill is supposed to cover Hendrickson’s main weakness, but the Ravens will be happier if Robinson is also hot on the heels of quarterbacks more often.

A similar expectation also exists for 2025 NFL draft second-round pick Mike Green, whom Zrebiec pointed out “has looked far more confident, assertive and powerful.”

Green’s increased positivity has manifested itself in some eye-catching performances at camp. Those performances are more than welcome after Green recorded a mere 3.5 sacks as a rookie.

His struggles finishing plays likely informed the decision to use another second-round pick to select Zion Young this year. That investment is already bearing fruit, according to Mink, who noted after Day 2 of camp how “Young was in the backfield often and had a sack near the end of practice. Minter said people giving Young plaudits for his brawn and run-stopping ability shouldn’t overlook what he can be as a pass rusher.”

Things are trending upwards for the Ravens’ revamped pass rush, but it’s Hendrickson leading the way. Just like Watt used to do on Weaver’s watch.