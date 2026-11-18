There’s something different about Derrick Henry in 2026, and one of the NFL’s greatest all-time players blames the Baltimore Ravens for changing arguably the best running back of the modern era.

Henry is enduring the roughest portion of his otherwise decorated career, and the frustration is starting to show. Tension boiled over when Henry snapped at reporters after gaining just 10 yards on as many carries during the 23-20 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

That drab performance prompted a tirade from Super Bowl-winning former return ace and running back Brian Mitchell. The ex-Washington, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants great, who is the league’s all-time leader in total return yards, vented his fury at how the Ravens have changed Henry’s most-effective running style.

Mitchell told 106.7 The Fan co-host JP Finlay, “Derrick Henry is a locomotive. Why are you giving him the ball sliding in? He’s supposed to catch it downhill to punish you. I don’t get that. They’re not utilizing him in the way he should be used.”

This is an interesting stylistic argument from Mitchell. He’s drawn a parallel between how the Ravens used to run Henry and how first-year offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is using the two-time NFL rushing champion.

It’s an argument that puts the blame for Henry’s alarming decline this season on the coaches. Unlike a Super Bowl winner for the Ravens, who believes 32-year-old Henry is waning physically.

New Scheme’s a Tough Fit for Derrick Henry

Mitchell’s speaking to Doyle shifting the Ravens away from the straight-ahead power they often favored under previous OCs, including Todd Monken and Greg Roman. This season’s rushing attack is defined more by outside and lateral, stretch runs.

It’s a finesse-style of ground game, but Henry isn’t completely unfamiliar with the concepts. He’s long been an astute zone and cutback-type runner.

The new X’s and O’s may be an uncomfortable fit at times, but what Henry’s missing more is complementary personnel and the rhythm he gains from a heavier workload. Mitchell and Finlay had plenty to say about the latter problem.

Ravens Aren’t Using Their Workhorse Enough

Finlay could barely believe how new Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett had “49 pass attempts” on his debut against the Chargers. As Finlay put it, “Henry had 10 carries in a game they were never out of it.”

Mitchell knows who’s to blame for the disparity. He declared, “that’s that coaches mindset. They can say what they want to say. It was no need for them to throw the ball 49 times.”

This isn’t the first time this season Doyle’s use of Henry has been questioned. The questions are reasonable when Henry has historically been a volume runner who builds momentum with each carry.

One reason Doyle may not be giving Henry the ball more often is because these Ravens aren’t suited to the same ground-and-pound game of years past. Not after losing three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum and All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard in free agency.

Veteran tight end Durham Smythe, who played for Doyle with the Chicago Bears in 2025, was supposed to be the lead-blocker for Henry. Instead, Smythe’s season-ending Achilles injury has further underscored how ill-equipped the Ravens are to help Henry shine.

The problem’s compounded by Henry also missing the rushing threat of star quarterback Lamar Jackson. His lengthy absence after thumb surgery has meant Henry’s a marked man in a scheme and an offense no longer geared to his core talents.