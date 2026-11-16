The Baltimore Ravens are going to make sure Jacoby Brissett has everything he needs to win on his debut against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 10. Including equipping their latest starting quarterback with a 13-touchdown wide receiver and a new pass-protector.

Veteran wideout Chris Moore was elevated off the practice squad hours before the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Moore is joined by blocking tight end Nick Vannett and former New York Jets third-round pick, offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, who joined the 53-man roster.

Those moves were confirmed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Ravens signed OT Chuma Edoga to the 53-man roster and elevated WR Chris Moore and TE Nick Vannett from the practice squad. https://t.co/hpVmbuD5oC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2026

Moore is perhaps the most intriguing addition because the 11-year pro has already made an impact this season. Brissett needs all the credible targets he can get if he’s going to prove an adequate fill-in for two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, even against the 0-8 Chargers.

More to follow…