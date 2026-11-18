Derrick Henry’s ongoing struggles are prompting all sorts of theories about the decline of one of the best running backs in NFL history, with a Super Bowl-winning former Baltimore Ravens player offering one of the scarier takes.

Ex-Ravens wide receiver Qadry Ismail, a member of the legendary 2000 title winners, noticed something about Henry in Week 10. Something that should have the Ravens and rookie head coach Jesse Minter deeply concerned.

Ismail watched Henry toil through a nightmare showing during the 23-20 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football and reached a bleak conclusion. As Ismail asked, “Is it me or does it seem like every time Derrick Henry gets touched he stumbles down? Like doesn’t have a lick of balance and body control.”

One can only imagine how Henry would react to this question in person, based on his brutal answers to reporters after gaining just 10 yards on 10 carries against the Bolts. Henry might push back on the idea his physical skills are the problem, but it’s getting easier to believe not all of the 32-year-old’s issues can be attributed to what’s going on around him on a struggling Ravens offense.

Derrick Henry Must Own His Part in Weak Running Game

Henry’s alarming decline this season is best shown by some depressing numbers. He’d “never rushed for fewer than 25 yards in prime time prior to Monday. He entered Monday Night Football with 33 straight prime-time games of at least 25 rushing yards, tied with Ezekiel Elliott for the longest streak in NFL history,” per NFL.com Digital Content Producer Bobby Kownack, citing NFL Research.

Henry has now rushed for less than 60 yards in five consecutive games. A barren streak like this goes beyond mitigating factors, even though there are a few of those.

The best reasons to excuse Henry’s not-insignificant dip in production include a dire offensive line. This group simply isn’t moving people up front.

Henry averaged a mere one yard before contact per rushing attempt against the Chargers, according to Pro Football Reference. They got to Henry before he had a chance to build up a head of steam.

Poor blocking isn’t Henry’s only problem. The two-time NFL rushing champion is also missing the extra attention defenses paid to dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson’s own rushing threat.

Jackson’s recovery from thumb surgery means defenses are loading the box to stop Henry. It’s a nightmare double whammy that’s making the former 2,000-yard rusher look like just any other back.

The bigger frustration is the Ravens brought this problem on themselves, long before Henry showed any signs of slowing. A series of dubious personnel and coaching decisions had already undermined No. 32.

Ravens Hurt RB1 With Changes

Baltimore’s offense was built for power running when Minter’s predecessor John Harbaugh was in charge. That changed this offseason after Minter replaced Harbaugh and hired Declan Doyle as offensive coordinator.

Doyle’s arrival facilitated a scheme change toward a more finesse-style offense, particularly on the ground. A reduction in physicality was also inevitable once general manager Eric DeCosta refused to meet the contract demand of three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum.

DeCosta had already sat back and watched while six-time Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard joined the New York Giants and reunited with Harbaugh for record money. Losing a 300-pound lead blocker and one of the best centers in football was always going to hurt Henry’s game.

The harm’s shown up in Henry’s “terrible” struggles in short-yardage situations. He’s no longer pushing the pile and running over defenders.

Henry’s problem has been compounded by Doyle’s erratic play-calling. He’s bizarrely ignored Henry in clutch moments more than once this season.

Doyle isn’t giving Henry the ball often enough. That’s an obvious misstep with a momentum runner who’s historically stronger later in games.

Henry is now facing a perfect storm. He’s a battle-worn veteran showing signs of fatigue in an offense lacking the supporting parts and strategies to still help him thrive.