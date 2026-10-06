Ravens Dealt Season-Ending Injury News to $3 Million Weapon After Week 4 Win

The Baltimore Ravens have been dealing with key injuries, and they just lost another for the season.

Their biggest concern right now is quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s ankle injury. Jackson could be out for multiple weeks, depending on the severity of the injury.

The Ravens are also dealing with other key injuries that could affect the offense. One could affect the offense’s outlook for the rest of the season.

Baltimore Ravens Lose Offensive Weapon for 2026 Season

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Ravens have indeed lost one of their offensive weapons for the season. This one will hit the tight end room hard.

“#Ravens TE Durham Smythe suffered a torn Achilles on Sunday and he’s out for the season, the MRI confirmed. Unfortunately, exactly what it appeared Sunday.”

Smythe got hurt during the Ravens’ 24-18 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. The injury was expected after he went down the way he did.

In four games this season, Smythe has caught 1 pass for 4 yards, but is used more as a blocking tight end. He was with Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle last year, when the two were with the Chicago Bears. Smythe joined the team as a replacement for Isaiah Likely.

Ravens Lose Durham Smythe for the Rest of the Year

This may seem like a small injury compared to Jackson’s, but it will affect the offense. Smythe was an impact player in the running game who could help block for Derrick Henry. The Ravens also relied on Smythe in pass protection to support the tackles.

Baltimore will turn to Matthew Hibner, who has been more involved in the offense over the last two weeks. Hibner caught a touchdown pass in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. The rookie fourth-round pick has 5 catches for 70 yards and 1 touchdown this season.

The running game will need adjustments, but Hibner can at least help in the passing game. He will be on the field more often to try to replace Smythe in pass and run blocking.

Doyle isn’t afraid to use two tight end sets and will keep doing that. Nothing will change with Mark Andrews, as he is still one of the top pass targets.

This is just the latest in the laundry list of Ravens players hurt. Smythe, Jackson, Zay Flowers, and Trey Hendrickson are all starters trying to get 100% healthy, but Smythe will have to stay on the sidelines for the rest of the year. With the Atlanta Falcons next on the calendar, Ravens fans will have to see how Doyle responds to this news.