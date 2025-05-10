Ravens, Cowboys Talked Trade for Breakout Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys got their marquee wide receiver when they traded for George Pickens, but not before they talked to the Baltimore Ravens about another deal.

Discussions actually took place between the Ravens and Cowboys about a trade involving Rashod Bateman. That’s according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, who also noted “Those talks didn’t go far.”

General manager Eric DeCosta not wanting to play ball doesn’t surprise Ravens Vault co-host Sarah Ellison. She pointed out how “Bateman had a career-high 9 TDs last year with 16.8 yards per catch. Ravens were 8-0 in games that he scored. He’s only $6.5M on the cap next season. I can see why EDC passed.”

Rashod Bateman had a career-high 9 TDs last year with 16.8 yards per catch. Ravens were 8-0 in games that he scored. He’s only $6.5M on the cap next season. I can see why EDC passed. https://t.co/UgggHlWjH4 — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) May 9, 2025

DeCosta’s reluctance makes sense, even though Bateman has had his issues with durability and consistency. Yet, the 25-year-old is still a player on the rise after pacing some of the most impressive hidden metrics in the NFL during a breakout campaign last season.

The Ravens need Bateman’s rising talents because there are still questions about the top of their pecking order at wideout.

Hidden Numbers Show Rashod Bateman’s on the Rise

Quantifying Bateman’s progression isn’t as straightforward as looking at his top end stat line. Not when the 27th player selected in the 2021 NFL draft hauled in 45 receptions for 756 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024.

Those are solid but not spectacular numbers, but they don’t tell the whole story about Bateman. Better information comes from 77.8 percent of Bateman’s receptions going for either a first down or touchdown, according to The 33rd Team (h/t Carita Parks of Double Take Sports).

The king of separation Rashod Bateman leads the league with highest % of receptions for a first down or TD based on the 2024-25 season 🔥 #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/2VE0vdUt1J — Carita Parks (@CaritaCParks) March 19, 2025

More stats from The 33rd Team reveal Bateman was second among “Every wide receiver to average 3.0+ yards per route run from the slot last season.” He trailed only Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams, while Pickens also clocked three-plus yards on slot routes.

Seeing the Cowboys ultimately acquire Pickens should make the Ravens happy for two reasons. First, the deal has weakened their bitter AFC North rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Finally, the Ravens ignoring any trade talks for Bateman preserves the growing strength in depth of their own wide receiver room.

Ending Rashod Bateman Trade Talks Right for Ravens’ WR Room

What used to be an ongoing weakness is becoming a firm position of strength for the Ravens. That’s provided some worrying intangibles don’t undermine the depth chart.

Intangibles like de facto WR1 Zay Flowers staying healthy. He’s dealing with a knee injury that cut his second season short, but Flowers won’t be having surgery to repair the problem.

Flowers’ durability is a concern, while new arrival DeAndre Hopkins is 32. He faces a different kind of pressure, namely proving he can still live up to his pedigree as a five-time Pro Bowler.

If Hopkins successfully turns back the clock and Flowers stays on the field, the Ravens will be just fine. Their passing game will be something special if Bateman continues his upward trend and a natural but raw deep threat ups his game after tough veteran Nelson Agholor wasn’t brought back in free agency.

The latter decision looks like part of the Ravens’ intention to put a more dynamic and expansive fleet of receivers onto the field in 2025.