Ravens GM Reveals Malaki Starks Draft Worry

The Baltimore Ravens got their man in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, but general manager Eric DeCosta still had reason to worry about Malaki Starks.

Specifically, the worry was before DeCosta made the former Georgia safety the 27th-overall pick. The concern stemmed from “how many outlets were connecting Ravens with Starks,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, who quoted DeCosta admitting, “It was weird consistently seeing us tied to him. In the end, it fell for us.”

Starks to the Ravens was a popular theme in many mock drafts, but DeCosta needn’t have worried. No other team tried to beat him to a player the GM considers best in class. As he told Zrebiec, “There are a lot of really good safeties (in this draft). We got the best one.”

In the process, the Ravens were happy to draft to a strength. Starks will join All-Pro Kyle Hamilton and 2024 breakout star Ar’Darius Washington at arguably the most loaded position on the roster.

Ravens Stuck to Draft Plan for Malaki Starks

DeCosta and the Ravens didn’t deviate from their draft plan, even after re-signing Washington in free agency. Instead, a team often applauded for waiting for the board come to them and simply drafting the best player available decided it couldn’t have too much of a good thing.

Adding Starks means the rich got richer at the most versatile position in modern, hybrid defenses. The 21-year-old proved himself highly competent in coverage, according to stats from ESPN Research and Next Gen Stats (h/t ESPN’s Jamison Hensley): “In 2023, he gave up 5.6 yards per attempt in coverage and limited quarterbacks to a 27 QBR when targeting him, according to ESPN Research. Last season, Starks gave up 7.4 yards per attempt in coverage and a 61 QBR. Despite recording only one interception in 2024, Starks gave up only one touchdown pass in 468 coverage snaps.”

Putting Starks onto the field will improve a Baltimore pass defense that allowed 4,468 yards through the air last season, the second-most in football. Starks will make a difference not just in individual matchups, but also by increasing the myriad of looks and disguises the Ravens get to show quarterbacks.

Malaki Starks Perfect for Ravens Coverage Schemes

Changing the picture in coverage, both pre- and post-snap, became a staple of the Ravens’ schemes last season. It was made possible by Washington and Hamilton lining up in deeper areas, but still being versatile enough to shift into different responsibilities on the fly.

Starks views his own playing style in a similar way. The ex-Bulldogs standout told reporters, including Zrebiec, “IF you look at their defense, a lot of guys are versatile. That’s one of the strengths that they have. I feel like I bring that as well. I’m a safety who can move around.”

Those words will be music to the ears of defensive coordinator Zach Orr and experienced secondary coach Chuck Pagano. Starks gives them one more moveable chess piece in a defensive backfield defined by roving playmakers.

Zrebiec pointed out how apart from Starks and Hamilton, “Ar’Darius Washington can play safety and nickel. Marlon Humphrey plays outside and slot. They have Nate Wiggins and Chidobe Awuzie on outside. Still need CB depth, but secondary coming along nicely.”

That’s a lot of moving parts clever play-callers can use to confuse QBs.

It could be argued DeCosta may have done an already deep secondary a greater service by drafting a gifted edge defender to boost an inconsistent pass rush. Yet, taking Starks has perhaps given the Ravens more interesting options defensively.