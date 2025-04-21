Ravens Won’t Change Draft Plans After $3.263 Million Free Agency Deal

The Baltimore Ravens stayed strong at arguably their strongest position after securing a $3.263 million deal in free agency, but the team “could still” add to the spot in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Safety Ar’Darius Washington officially signed his restricted tender on Monday, April 21, per Ravens.com Editorial Assistant Matt Ryan. He reported it’s a one-year deal for a former undrafted free agent who went from fringe player to key starter last season.

Retaining Washington keeps safety arguably the strongest spot on the roster. At least on the surface, thanks to Washington’s partnership with All-Pro Kyle Hamilton.

Yet, keeping this duo together won’t deter the Ravens from using premium draft capital to acquire a new safety, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. He pointed out “Baltimore could address safety in this week’s draft as early as the first round.”

Taking a safety with the 27th pick would look like a luxury after this deal, but the Ravens could make an argument for drafting to strength. Adding another playmaker to the most versatile position group on their hybrid defense would not only expand the looks the Ravens get to show quarterbacks.

It would also safeguard a near future set to be dominated by Hamilton’s potentially market resetting next contract, as well as Washington still being ticketed for free agency in 2026.

Ar’Darius Washington Earned Extended Stay With Ravens

Washington earned a new payday and at least one more year in Ravens purple after helping transform the defense following his promotion to the starting lineup in November.

His presence, along with Hamilton moving further back, added unpredictability to the coverage schemes. Defensive coordinator Zach Orr and senior consultant Dean Pees were able to disguise zone shells and confuse quarterbacks out of two-deep safety looks that morphed into a myriad of things post-snap.

Washington made such a difference it was a surprise when the Ravens handed him the right of first refusal tender, risking losing him for nothing if another team signed the 25-year-old to an offer sheet.

Fortunately for the Ravens, no team seized the opportunity and he’s staying put at M&T Bank Stadium. It’s a stroke of good luck that should give general manager Eric DeCosta more options in Round 1, even though he may still double down at safety.

Safety Still in Play for Ravens in Round 1

The Ravens have plans for Washington, but Hensley’s take suggests they could also provide the flexible defensive back some serious competition. The best way to do that would be by taking a run-stuffing safety who can play in the slot and rates as a potential steal late on Day 1.

Putting a prominent draft pick alongside Washington and Hamilton would help the Ravens forge something they have been struggling in vain to replicate. Namely, a dynamic three-safety combination like the one Hamilton formed with Geno Stone and Marcus Williams in 2023.

Things unravelled when Stone joined AFC North rivals the Cincinnati Bengals last offseason, while Williams bottomed out amid injuries and getting benched. Williams is no longer on the team, and neither is a former All-Pro safety who couldn’t last the season.

Having Washington and Hamilton bracket a top draft pick in a cleverly used rotation will make up for those missteps and expand what the Ravens do defensively. Those are good reasons to still draft a safety high, even after Washington’s return was confirmed.

The same reasons may not be compelling enough for DeCosta to ignore edge-rusher, wide receiver or the offensive line in the opening round.