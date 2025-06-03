Ravens First-Round ‘Playmaker’ Generating DROY Hype

Ravens rookie Malaki Starks is in one of the best situations possible for a first-year defensive back. Baltimore boasts one of the more talented secondaries in the league, with a pair of 2-time All-Pros in Kyle Hamilton and Marlon Humphrey, along with second-year breakout candidate Nate Wiggins. With those three giving opposing quarterbacks nightmares, Starks should be ready to roam the defensive backfield making impact plays. Keep an eye out for Starks to be a DROY candidate.

ESPN’s Conor Orr Predicts Malaki Starks Will Win 2025 DROY

There are few stretches during the year that generate more predictions than the time between the draft and training camp. Rookie predictions are usually the most fun, considering how many fresh faces come into the league and how a few of them seem to be a perfect fit for their new teams.

One of the rookies generating the most buzz this offseason has been Ravens safety Malaki Starks. Sports Illustrated‘s Conor Orr featured Starks in his article of bold predictions for the 2025 season. Orr predicts that the University of Georgia standout will be a ballhawk in the secondary on his way to DROY.

“The safety out of Georgia will run up the score with a top-five interception total in the league and flex his all-around playmaking ability in a Baltimore defense that steamrolls opponents, finishing fourth in EPA per play—a sizable jump from an 11th-place finish last season,” writes Orr.

NFL Network‘s Gerald McCoy gave his “Way-Too-Early” prediction for Defensive Rookie of the Year, praising Starks for his playmaking ability and highlighting that Baltimore’s talented defense will put him in position to be great.

McCoy called Starks a playmaker who has the versatility to “roam the field,” going “sideline-to-sideline” or matching up in man. The Ravens have top-tier players at each level of the defense, including Nnamdi Madubuike up front, Roquan Smith in the middle, Kyle Van Noy coming off of his best season on the edge, and Kyle Hamilton coming off of another All-Pro season at safety.

McCoy noted that Baltimore has built a culture of veterans and Hall-of-Famers who come back and help mentor rookies. Baltimore is one of the teams best-equipped to help a young safety progress.

“This guy is a playmaker,” said McCoy. “I believe they’re going to put him in great spots. And what I love about the Baltimore Ravens is that the vets and the Hall-of-Famers that have played there, they come back. Arguably the greatest safety of all time in Ed Reed coming back to mentor a guy like this? Yeah!”

Starks in Position to Succeed ‘Year 1 and Beyond’

Following the draft, several analysts and even a former Super Bowl MVP-winning safety spoke about how Starks fits perfectly with the Ravens defense. The common theme running throughout was that Starks’ versatility could serve as a catalyst for the defense right away.

Last year, Kyle Hamilton moved all over the defensive backfield. Hamilton spent time as a deep half safety, cover-centric safety, nickel cornerback, or blitzing safety.

“Hamilton is a player who is just as likely to end up in an opposing backfield as he is the last line of defense on a deep ball,” writes Paul Banks of USA Today’s Ravens Wire

Along those same lines, Marc Ross of NFL.com points out that Starks has experience playing nickelback and safety. That versatility should allow defensive coordinator Zach Orr “to suffocate opposing passing attacks downfield,” writes Ross.

The secondary is “loaded with talent,” so Starks should find a way to fit into whatever role they need him in. “Starks won’t have to be the biggest playmaker on the field” right away, writes Ross. That may seem detrimental to his DROY campaign, but if he can play his role well, it could be competitive.

When Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke to the media on May 28, he praised Starks for his error-free performance. Harbaugh noted that while he hasn’t seen Starks ‘flash’ yet, the rookie has impressed him with his athleticism.

“I think he’s doing a good job,” said Harbaugh. “I don’t think he’s really flashed yet, because he’s just trying to be in the right spot right now and make the right call. But I haven’t seen him make a mistake yet. He looks really good as an athlete.”