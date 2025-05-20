Analyst: Ravens’ Second-Year Corner Has Tools to be a “Superstar”

The Baltimore Ravens‘ secondary struggled mightily during the first half of the 2024 season. But, thanks to the versatility of All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton and the ascendance of rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins, they were able to turn things around. Now, as Wiggins enters his second season, Bleacher Report‘s Gary Davenport says he has the tools for a “star turn.” “All Wiggins has to do is continue to grow as a player and he’ll be a superstar,” writes Davenport.
Ravens’ Defensive Coordinator Has ‘Lofty Expectations’ for Wiggins
Ravens second-year defensive coordinator Zach Orr has “lofty expectations” for Wiggins, writes Ben Arthur of Fox Sports.
“He was really lockdown for us,” Orr told reporters. “He’s a big piece of our defense, and we expect him to be one of the best corners in the National Football League.”
The Ravens surrendered 4,150 passing yards last year, the second-most in the league. The Jacksonville Jaguars were the only team to allow more at 4,375 yards. But that doesn’t tell the whole story.
As Wiggins’ role grew and he took on more responsibilities in the secondary, the Ravens’ defense made great strides. Arthur explains that the 2024 season was a tale of two halves for Baltimore’s defense.
“In the first 10 weeks of the season, they allowed 25.3 points per game, 367.9 yards per game and 294.9 passing yards per game,” writes Arthur. “Baltimore improved to giving up just 15.4 points per game, 261.7 yards per game and 171.5 passing yards per game over the last seven weeks of the regular season.”
Arthur notes that first-year cornerbacks are bound to struggle at points, even first-round picks. But he says that Wiggins “looked like a seasoned vet out there more often than not, allowing a passer rating against of just 66.7 and surrendering a completion percentage against of just 50 percent.”
If Wiggins can break out as a “superstar,” Baltimore could have one of the league’s most-improved pass defenses. They will need to stay healthy, though, as they are already down one key piece in the secondary.
Wiggins May Need to Be Superstar to Overcome Loss of Ar’Darius Washington
Unfortunately for Wiggins and the rest of the Ravens defense, safety Ar’Darius Washington tore his Achilles last week during conditioning. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the injury will sideline him for “most or all of the 2025 season.”
Washington stepped into the starting lineup in the middle of last season and quickly stabilized Baltimore’s defensive backfield. He and All-Pro Kyle Hamilton “formed one of the league’s best safety tandems,” according to Baltimore Ravens writer Kevin Eck. “Even with the addition of first-round safety Malaki Starks, Washington was expected to be a major contributor again this season,” writes Eck.
Baltimore made another much-needed acquisition back in March, bringing in veteran defensive back Chidobe Awuzie on a one-year, minimum deal. Awuzie’s production regressed in the past few seasons, partially due to a torn ACL in 2022. Plus, Tennessee was ready to be “more methodical in their spending moving forward,” according to Jared Cook of Sports Illustrated. But, the Ravens hope that he can return to a production level closer to 2021, when he earned an elite 83.3 PFF grade.
The Ravens’ secondary of Hamilton, Wiggins, Awuzie and rookie first-rounder Malaki Starks is still one of the more talented units in the league. But, Baltimore will feel Washington’s absence.
“Washington’s injury not only robs the Ravens of a solid starter and popular locker room presence but also limits their flexibility with Starks and Hamilton, who’s most disruptive in the slot,” writes Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. “Head Coach John Harbaugh had praised the trio’s versatility after the Ravens drafted Starks in the first round last month.”
