Analyst: Ravens’ Second-Year Corner Has Tools to be a “Superstar”

Ravens second-year defensive coordinator Zach Orr has “lofty expectations” for Wiggins, writes Ben Arthur of Fox Sports.

“He was really lockdown for us,” Orr told reporters. “He’s a big piece of our defense, and we expect him to be one of the best corners in the National Football League.”

The Ravens surrendered 4,150 passing yards last year, the second-most in the league. The Jacksonville Jaguars were the only team to allow more at 4,375 yards. But that doesn’t tell the whole story.

As Wiggins’ role grew and he took on more responsibilities in the secondary, the Ravens’ defense made great strides. Arthur explains that the 2024 season was a tale of two halves for Baltimore’s defense.

“In the first 10 weeks of the season, they allowed 25.3 points per game, 367.9 yards per game and 294.9 passing yards per game,” writes Arthur. “Baltimore improved to giving up just 15.4 points per game, 261.7 yards per game and 171.5 passing yards per game over the last seven weeks of the regular season.”