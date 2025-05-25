Ravens Urged to Fix 31st-Ranked Problem With Trade for All-Pro

It’s not clear how they would find the salary cap space, but that isn’t stopping multiple sources urging the Baltimore Ravens to fix last season’s 31st-ranked pass defense with a trade for three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The Miami Dolphins are content to let Ramsey explore offers, and the Ravens are a logical fit, according to Brad Crawford of CBS Sports. He basis much of his argument on the Ravens having “a bit of history signing veterans in key sports — with varying levels of impact. Odell Beckham Jr. played just one season in 2023, but the addition of Derrick Henry last spring has worked out beautifully after the ballcarrier spent the first eight years of his NFL career in Tennessee.”

A more compelling case for the Ravens striking a deal for Ramsey comes from Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox. His reasoning involves “a coaching connection” between Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and the Ravens: “Weaver spent three seasons in Baltimore before becoming Miami’s defensive coordinator last season. Assuming the schemes of Weaver and Orr—who was the Ravens inside linebackers coach in 2022 and 2023—share similarities, Ramsey could potentially find an easy adjustment with the Ravens.”

Ramsey has the skills to transition to any scheme as a seven-time Pro Bowler, but his greater value to the Ravens would be to beef up a secondary already containing All-Pro talent at key spots.

Jalen Ramsey Trade Would Give Ravens Star-Studded Secondary

The defensive backfield in Baltimore is already populated by some marquee players. Notably, All-Pro corner Marlon Humphrey and do-it-all safety Kyle Hamilton.

This duo afford the Ravens a ton of flexibility on the back end, but there’s a lack of stellar talent around them. Perhaps that’s why coordinator Zach Orr’s defense surrendered 58 completions of 20-plus yards and 27 touchdowns through the air last season.

Numbers like those are why general manager Eric DeCosta trading for a cover man of Ramsey’s stature remains a popular idea. Particularly since the 30-year-old is an ideal fit for Orr’s preferred coverage scheme.

Any lingering issues with the scheme can be solved by superior coaching from a returning former coordinator, but boosting the talent levels on the depth chart is the quicker fix. That’s assuming the Ravens could even afford this deal.

Ravens Would Struggle to Afford Premium Trade

Making room for Ramsey’s contract would be tough for the Ravens, although DeCosta could manage it if he got creative. He still has $18,331,472 worth of space under the salary cap, per Spotrac.com, and the same source notes Ramsey’s current contract carries a cap hit for this season worth $16,661,000.

Even though there’s an out in 2026, acquiring Ramsey wouldn’t leave the Ravens without much wiggle room to add to other positions. For instance at edge-rusher, inside linebacker or along the interior of the offensive line.

Having the flexibility to bring a proven veteran on board during the season would also be useful for a team that can expect to return to the playoffs. Getting beyond the postseason and reaching the Super Bowl has proved elusive, though, so DeCosta could deem Ramsey worth the risk.

It will surely depend on how highly the Ravens still rate last season’s first-round pick Nate Wiggins. He played his way into more reps to help key a defensive revival during the second half of last season, and Wiggins is tipped for superstardom in Year 2.

That will only happen if Wiggins has a clear path to a starting role, while DeCosta already acquired some veteran cover in free agency. Keeping his money to dedicate toward Hamilton’s next and potentially market resetting contract would be smarter than entering any sweepstakes for Ramsey.