Ravens S Kyle Hamilton Gets Surprising Compliment from Award-Winning QB

All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton helps the Baltimore Ravens’ defense confuse quarterbacks better than most units in the NFL, and Hamilton can count Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels among his victims.

The Washington Commanders dual-threat signal-caller credited the Ravens with being the only defense that confused him during his debut campaign. Daniels explained on The Pat McAfee Show (h/t ESPN) during media week ahead of Super Bowl 59, how “Baltimore did a good job. Baltimore, for sure. Disguise, like they’ll do, like Kyle Hamilton, bro. Like, there were times when he lined up on the line of scrimmage and running 30 yards back at the snap of the ball.”

It’s lofty praise from a first-year player who was rarely confused by anything he saw in 2024. That’s why Daniels won a coveted award at this year’s NFL Honors.

Daniels exuded poise and confidence and always seemed to have the answers, but the Ravens were one of the few teams that kept him guessing, thanks to Hamilton.

Jayden Daniels Praise an Endorsement of Ravens Schemes

When the Ravens edged past the Commanders 30-23 at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 6, most of the focus went to the offense. Notably, how Daniels’ counterpart Lamar Jackson and bulldozing running back Derrick Henry were the finishers in key moments.

Yet, the Ravens defense still threw plenty at Daniels. The mix of pressure and disguised coverages forced Daniels to absorb three sacks and miss on 11 of his 35 throws.

He was also held to just 22 yards rushing, after six-time Super Bowl-winning former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had advised the Ravens to keep Daniels in the pocket.

As good as the Ravens were, Daniels still made some special plays. Specifically, this trio of throws highlighted by Nate Tice of Yahoo! Sports.

Plays like these are why Daniels earned the respect of the Ravens defense and a new nickname, courtesy of middle linebacker Roquan Smith. That respect being reciprocated by Daniels is an endorsement of what the Ravens do defensively.

Their schemes grew more sophisticated when former defensive coordinator Dean Pees returned to assist first-year play-caller Zach Orr. Pees helped mix up the looks in coverage, with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin identifying elaborate safety rotations as a key part of the plan.

Those rotations only worked because of Hamilton’s range and athleticism. It’s another reason why the 23-year-old can expect to get paid this offseason.

Kyle Hamilton’s Case to Reset the Market Getting Stronger

Daniels’ praise only adds to Hamilton’s case for receiving a contract lucrative enough to reset the market at his position. The Ravens need to pay up for the one player who makes their revolving coverage shells work.

Hamilton is likely to continue helping change the picture in the defensive backfield after the Ravens brought back another former defensive coordinator to work with the secondary. One more experienced voice in the coaching room should mean greater complexity in next season’s defense.

Any extra layers of disguise will only increase Hamilton’s value. Particularly when fellow safety Ar’Darius Washington is a free agent. Washington’s elevation to the starting lineup combined with Hamilton playing deeper to transform the Ravens’ defense.

Bringing back Washington will help, but securing Hamilton’s long-term future is more important. He’s entering the final year of his rookie deal, so now’s the time for the Ravens to work out terms with the member of their defense who can take the game’s best quarterbacks out of their comfort zones.