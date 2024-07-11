Analyst Expects Ravens to Add Veteran Safety Before the Season

Teams across the NFL are gearing up for training camps to begin opening up and will begin the evaluation process of trimming their rosters before Week 1. The Baltimore Ravens though may need to fill in a few holes though with veterans that have not joined up with a team as of yet, specifically at the safety spot.

The Athletics’ Jeff Zrebiec was a part of the AFC North whip around on Wednesday, July 3 and he expects the Ravens will add a couple veteran players with the safety spot being one of them.

He wrote, “Currently, the Ravens need a veteran safety, and quite a few are still available.” The Ravens have been linked to Justin Simmons after he was released by the Denver Broncos and the former Seatle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams who was also named a potential fit.

Zrebiec explained, “I fully expect the Ravens to add another veteran or two, simply because that’s what general manager Eric DeCosta does.”

The Ravens could sign FA safety Justin Simmons, who may be attracted by the chance to play for a Super Bowl contender, per @CliftonGBrown. pic.twitter.com/a2Q5Qoqo3s — 𝗥𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘀 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 (@LIVERavenNation) July 8, 2024

The most popular of these pickups on the eve of the season was LB Jadeveon Clowney who had a resurgent season with the Ravens. The former No. 1 pick had 9.5 sacks on the 1-year contract and turned that into a multi-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.

The Ravens have a strong starting duo at the safety position with Marcus Williams and star Kyle Hamilton, but lost Geno Stone to the division rival Cincinnati Bengals. Williams dealt with injuries for much of 2023 allowing Stone to blossom in his absence.

With Stone gone, the depth behind is either rookies or unproven Ar’Darius Washington. “The Ravens love the late offseason signings where they bring in known and motivated veterans on the cheap to augment positions of perceived need,” Zrebiec wrote.

Safety Justin Simmons Could Help Defense to Next Level

When Simmons was released by the Broncos the assumption would be that the All-Pro would find a home quickly. However, that has not happened as of yet, whether it be the money or fit Simmons is still waiting for the right team.

Every day that goes by though gives GM DeCosta the opportunity to bring in the four-time All-Pro Second Team safety in at a discount.

Simmons played in 15 games during the 2023 season and had 3 picks, 8 passes defended, 1.0 sack and 70 combined tackles. While his numbers dropped from his peak seasons, the 30-year-old is still performing at a high level.

Patrick Mahomes is picked off in the endzone by Justin Simmonspic.twitter.com/UTpPo8qmFL — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 1, 2023

According to Pro Football Focus, Simmons was ranked 42 out of 78 safeties with a grade of 67.9. Joining Baltimore would give the defense a three-headed monster in the rotation that rookie defensive coordinator Zach Orr could employ.

The former third-round pick would allow Williams to be spelled and not overworked while not dropping the level of play.

In eight seasons, Simmons has 30 interceptions and allowing him to roam the backfield as a ballhawk could help Baltimore repeat their 2023 defensive dominance.

Ravens Need Improvements Along the Offensive Line

Zrebiec also mentioned that the DeCosta could look to improvements along the new offensive line. Specifically, he believes that they need to address the interior portion of the line.

Along the edges are veteran Ronnie Stanley and potentially new rookie Roger Rosengarten, and the center is manned by breakout star Tyler Linderbaum. However, the guard spots will both be new as the line went through a massive overhaul in the offseason.

Both of the 2023 starting guards left the Ravens in free agency for new teams. John Simpson joined the New York Jets and Kevin Zietler left for the Detroit Lions.

Currently, the ESPN depth chart has Andrew Vorhees and Ben Cleveland as the starting guards in Baltimore. Vorhees is entering his second season but is essentially a rookie as he missed most of the season due to injury.

Cleveland has played limited snaps over his three seasons but has never started more than four games in a season. If the Ravens plan on competing for a Super Bowl, then they may need to add a veteran with more starting experience to protect QB Lamar Jackson.