Ravens Have ‘Strong Case’ To Sign Lamar Jackson’s College Teammate

Atwo-time Pro Bowler who also happens to be a former college teammate of franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson, has just become available in 2025 NFL free agency, and the Baltimore Ravens have a “strong case” for taking a look and considering a deal.

Brittle but brilliant cornerback Jaire Alexander could solve a not-so small problem for the Ravens. Namely, the lack of a proven veteran cover man behind All-Pro Marlon Humphrey and injury-prone new arrival Chidobe Awuzie.

The latter “has played just eight games in two of his last three seasons,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, who also pointed out “Alexander played just seven games in 2023 and 2024. When you take into account his injury-plagued 2021 campaign, Alexander has missed 34 games over the past four seasons. So the Ravens and every other team contemplating signing Alexander are going to first have to be comfortable with where he is health-wise, because he hasn’t played much football in the last two years.”

Despite the lack of playing time in recent years, Zrebiec still believes there’s merit to signing Alexander for the right terms. The only drawback is what the arrival of the 28-year-old, who played alongside Jackson at Louisville, would mean for a young cornerback group headlined by a potential star, second-year pro Nate Wiggins.

Ravens Can Justify Jaire Alexander Risk

Alexander’s inability to stay healthy in recent years makes him a risk, but he’s a risk the Ravens can justify. Mostly thanks to a long-held team-building policy.

As Zrebiec put it, Ravens “decision-makers abide by the philosophy that you can never have enough corners.” He quoted former general manager and Super Bowl architect Ozzie Newsome, who said, “When you think you have enough, add one more.”

The Ravens aren’t lacking for numbers on the depth chart, but they are short of a proven commodity or two. Wiggins and Humphrey will be the primary starters, while the latter kicks inside in nickel sets, according to Zrebiec, leaving Owuzie to play on the perimeter.

That’s the theory, but one injury would leave Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr and secondary boss Chuck Pagano relying on a quartet of unproven players. Signing Alexander would mitigate this problem if he was able to recreate the form that made him a lockdown corner for the Green Bay Packers.

His best chance to do that would involve taking less chances in space, according to ESPN’s Benjamin Solak. He’s “confident the days of consistent CB1 man coverage are gone, but the ball skills and eyes in zone remain good (if he plays disciplined/doesn’t freestyle) Can see a solid second arc to his career as a CB2.”

Solak also mentioned interest from the Buffalo Bills, slayers of the Ravens in last season’s playoffs. Beating a fellow contender for AFC supremacy to a gifted defensive back would be fine work from general manager Eric DeCosta, but he must act fast because the Bills aren’t the only interested party.

As many as “6 teams made immediate inquiries about CB Jaire Alexander’s upon his release from the #Packers Monday, per league source,” according to NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

The Ravens have enough incentive to join a crowded field because of the suspect depth among a key position group.

Ravens Need Boost to Cornerback Depth

They are counting on Wiggins becoming a dominant force, but the Ravens could use another infusion of talent at cornerback. Especially when the alternatives to Wiggins, Humphrey and Awuzie are two former fourth-round draft picks, T.J. Tampa and Jalyn Armour-Davis, along with this year’s sixth-rounders, Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam.

Avoiding injury and simply getting onto the field will be the primary challenges facing this group, but their collective youth does at least provide the Ravens some insurance for the future. It would be a different story if DeCosta signed Alexander, with Zrebiec pointing out “the Ravens would head into the offseason with Alexander and Awuzie presumably free agents and Humphrey entering his age-30 season and the final year of his deal. Baltimore would have no real knowledge of what it has with its young corners beyond Wiggins.”

Blocking the development of young corners is a valid concern, particularly when Longerbeam is a potential late-round steal thanks to disruptive skills. Yet, the greater risk would surely be entering the new season with a paucity of marquee talent at a vital spot on the roster.