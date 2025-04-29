Ravens Praised for Drafting Late-Round ‘Play Disruptor’

Finding value in the later rounds is what separates the teams that win the NFL draft from those that don’t, and the Baltimore Ravens continued their winning streak by unearthing a “play disruptor” on Day 3 of the 2025 selection meet.

The Ravens were praised by ESPN’s Field Yates for taking cornerback Robert Longerbeam off the board with the 212th-overall pick. Specifically, Yates credited the former Rutgers cover man with “excellent ball skills. He led the Big Ten in pass breakups in 2024 (12) after finishing second the season before for Rutgers (eight). Longerbeam has very good speed and instincts, allowing him to be a play disruptor.”

As Yates also pointed out, “It is nice to have a specific trait to hang your hat on as a Day 3 pick” The Ravens appeared to have found one at a position of need.

Ravens Day 3 Steal Robert Longerbeam Can Help at Weak Spot

Longerbeam faces an uphill battle to stick on the roster after being taken in the penultimate round, but a couple of things strengthen his case. First is the flair for the big play described by Yates.

The 24-year-old knows how to play sticky, man-to-man coverage. He showcased excellent plastering technique on this rep from the offseason process, highlighted by Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus.

Very impressive coverage rep from @RFootball CB Robert Longerbeam against a very quick and precise Ricky White. His feet nearly mirror White’s on the second break of this whip route to close for the PBU . Good stuff pic.twitter.com/JTwX4xz7QL — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 26, 2025

A key part of this play involved Lonberbeam still getting his hand to the ball. As Yates’ described, it’s a core part of the young defensive back’s game and a strong reason why he could outplay his draft status.

Being a natural playmaker is something that can transfer well from one level of football to another. Having a nose for the ball could also separate Longerbeam from other Ravens corners on the depth chart, but he will need to overcome some core weaknesses in his game.

Those weaknesses include “questionable top-end speed,” according to Bleacher Report’s Cory Giddings. The latter noted Longerbeam “lacks the ideal recovery speed when trying to get back in phase with crossers and down the field.”

This description shows how important it is for Longerbeam to get his hands onto receivers early and stay attached. If he can do it in the pros, Longerbeam will bring niche skills to a position group also added to with fellow sixth-rounder Bilhal Kone.

Ravens Need Different Options at Cornerback

All-Pro Marlon Humphrey remains a demon in the slot, while Nate Wiggins has pedigree as a first-round draft pick, but the Ravens lack much beyond this pair. The deficiency explains why general manager Eric DeCosta signed Chidobe Awuzie in free agency.

That deal didn’t change DeCosta’s plan in the draft. He still went after cornerbacks, specifically press-style corners who fit the profile of DBs the Ravens were linked with more than once before the draft. Kone is also credited with being “patient and composed from press with a jab to irritate pass catchers,” by NFL.com Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein.

The process they followed in the later rounds of the draft showed the Ravens were determined to boost their options in the secondary. DeCosta had already overcome one worry to add to the team’s riches at safety, but the rotation at cornerback is yet to unfold.

Longerbeam has the key attributes to earn a spot ahead of Kone, 2024 fourth-round pick T.J. Tampa and Jalyn Armour-Davis.