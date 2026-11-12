Ravens QB Jacoby Brissett Speaks Out on Replacing Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have turned to quarterback Jacoby Brissett to save their season in a midseason trade with the Arizona Cardinals, after 2-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and his backup, Tyler Huntley, both landed on injured reserve in one week.

Brissett was asked after Thursday’s practice if he’d been told how long he would be the Ravens’ starter, with the possibility of Jackson, who hasn’t had surgery yet on his injured thumb, possibly returning late in the season.

“It’s one of those things where you take it day by day,” Brissett told ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “Then future things happen when future things happen … I’d be a fool to look forward.”

The Ravens traded a 2027 4th-round pick and a 2028 7th-round pick to the Cardinals for Brissett and a 2027 5th-round pick on November 4.

Baltimore is 4-5 after losing four straight games, including a 36-10 blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars — the fourth consecutive game the Ravens have scored 13 or fewer points.

Jackson Missed Three Games, Got Hurt Again

Jackson was hurt on Baltimore’s first offensive play in a Week 8 loss to the Bills, when he whacked his thumb on Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau’s helmet on a pass attempt. He had missed the previous three games with a high-ankle sprain.

Brissett lost his starting spot on the Cardinals after he was benched late in last Week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with his team trailing big, and backup quarterback Gardner Minshew came on to lead Arizona to a win.

Minshew was hurt one week later and ended up on injured reserve.

The Cardinals signed Brissett to a 1-year, $15.5 million restructured contract in July.

Ravens Went After AFC South Starter Before Brissett

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, the Ravens went after a high-priced AFC starter first — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones.

“The Baltimore Ravens were one team to check in on Jones before they opted to trade for former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett,” Schefter and Rapoport wrote on Saturday morning. “But the Ravens are hardly the only team to call the Colts about their starting quarterback, according to league sources.”

Jones, a 2019 1st-round pick by the New York Giants, signed a 2-year, $88 million contract extension with the Colts before the 2026 regular season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in 2025.