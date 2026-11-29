The Baltimore Ravens were in a dogfight with the Houston Texans in Week 12 when they lost one of their key offensive weapons — veteran wide receiver Rashod Bateman.

“Rashod Bateman has a stinger and is being evaluated for a concussion,” the Ravens wrote on their official X account on Sunday.

Bateman left the game in the fourth quarter and with the score tied 23-23.

“Ravens WR Rashod Bateman has a stinger and is being evaluated for a concussion,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X.

Bateman had zero catches on 1 target at the time of his injury and entered the game with 25 receptions for 403 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Ravens entered the game with a 4-67 record and on a 6-game losing streak.

Bateman cleared concussion protocol and returned with 2:00 remaining.

Rashod Bateman’s Offseason Defined by Arrest

Bateman was arrested in June and had to dodge questions about it when the Ravens reported for training camp.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta previously called the arrest a “disappointment” for the franchise.

“There’s only so much I can say because it’s a legal situation,” Bateman told reporters. “I’m looking forward to playing football this year.”

According to TMZ, Bateman was arrested on June 3 in Georgia for allegedly attacking his ex’s car with their newborn baby inside.

From TMZ: “NFL star Rashod Bateman is accused of family violence in Georgia after he allegedly smashed the windows of his baby mama’s car … while his 3-month-old was inside … TMZ has learned. According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the alleged victim told cops the incident happened around 6 AM on June 3. Authorities claim Rashod used an object to break the windshield and driver’s side window of the alleged victim’s 2021 Benz. According to the arrest warrant, glass shattered and caused multiple small lacerations to the alleged victim’s face. The officer noted they saw some glass in her face when talking to her and multiple contusions to her face.”

Ravens Overpaid for WR Rashod Bateman

Bateman signed a 3-year, $36.75 million contract before the 2025 season and responded with 19 receptions for 224 yards and 2 touchdowns in 13 games.

The Ravens don’t have a voidable year in Bateman’s contract until 2028, and while he counted only $4.548 million against the salary cap in 2025, that number rises to $6.298 million in 2026 and $10.9 million in 2027.