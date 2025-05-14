Ravens Breakout Defensive Player Suffers ‘Brutal’ Injury: Report

The quirks of the offseason have already dealt a cruel blow to the Baltimore Ravens’ plans for the 2025 NFL season, after a breakout defensive player suffered a potentially season-ending injury.

Versatile safety Ar’Darius Washington tore his Achilles “during conditioning,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He reported on Tuesday, May 13 how an “MRI has confirmed” the injury that could force Washington “to miss most or all of the 2025 season.”

Sources: #Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington, who was expected to play a key role in Baltimore’s defense next season, has torn his Achilles, the MRI has confirmed. The injury, which occurred during conditioning, will cause him to miss most or all of the 2025 season. pic.twitter.com/yzzHbcqLT9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 13, 2025

Washington’s absence will put a significant dent in Baltimore’s defense thanks to his ability to play different roles. As Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic put it, this rates as a “Brutal development for Washington, who helped key the Ravens improvement on the back end last year. Washington plays safety, but was also used in the nickel.”

Now the focus will be more intense on 2025 NFL draft first-round pick Malaki Starks. He’ll need to maintain the intelligent and dynamic partnership Washington formed with All-Pro Kyle Hamilton in 2024.

The duo transformed the Ravens’ defense last season, while Washington’s injury will further stretch an already suspect rotation at cornerback.

Ar’Darius Washington a Big Loss for Ravens

Washington has worn many hats for the Ravens, but he was at his best once he joined the starting lineup in Week 11. The 25-year-old deployed as a deep safety and also allowed Hamilton to leave his familiar role in the box and play in the deep half of the field.

Together, Hamilton and Washington gave the Ravens greater flexibility, both before and after the snap. They created coverage disguises by altering what were initially two-high safety looks.

Those disguises gave opposing coaches new headaches, but they weren’t enough to earn Washington a bumper new deal. Instead, the former undrafted free agent had to settle for a rare and risky tender offer.

The Ravens thought the risk had paid off, but now important plans will need to be changed. Those changes will heavily involve Starks.

Ravens Will Need More from Malaki Starks

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had laid out an expanded workload for Washington, but those same extras could apply to Starks. This change only adds to the good fortune the Ravens experienced when they escaped a worry about Starks in the draft.

The former Georgia safety has similar crossover skills to Washington. Starks “can play any position in the secondary,” according to Rapoport’s colleague Brian Baldinger.

That’s the level of versatility the Ravens will need to help replace Washington. Especially since the field at cornerback remains thin, even after general manager Eric DeCosta used late-round picks to draft Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam.

They are joining All-Pro Marlon Humphrey, who’s terrific in the slot, and 2024 first-rounder Nate Wiggins. The Ravens also acquired a Super Bowl veteran in free agency.

It’s a populated list of names, but there’s still a space for a roving matchup safety who can shift inside. Putting Washington in the slot would’ve given the Ravens the freedom to have nickel personnel on the field for base downs and still be strong against the run, while also being able to muscle tight ends and flexed running backs.

Those responsibilities could belong to Starks this year, but DeCosta would still be wise to add another starter-ready safety before the new season begins.