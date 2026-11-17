Roquan Smith has been around the NFL long enough to know when it’s time to call out teammates who aren’t pulling their weight, and the All-Pro middle linebacker chose the aftermath of the Baltimore Ravens losing a fifth-straight game, sixth-overall this season, to speak his mind.

Smith told reporters, including The Baltimore Sun’s Josh Tolentino, after the 23-20 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 10, “Everyone wasn’t doing their job … there’s 11 people on the field, and if the game was played with nine people, it’d be 9-man football. It’s played with 11 people for a reason, so each person has their one-eleventh, you have to. As simple and cliche as it sounds, you have to do your one-eleventh, play in and play out. Because if not, you’re going to get exposed.”

That’s a damning indictment from a veteran player about what’s going on with this free-falling Ravens team. Smith’s one of the leaders in the locker room, so his words won’t ring hollow, nor go unnoticed.

The Ravens need those comments to strike a chord across an increasingly faltering defense. Smith has his own share of the blame for Baltimore’s struggles on this side of the ball, but the 29-year-old is far from the only senior figure who’s not delivering.

Roquan Smith Speaking for Below-Par Defense

Strong defense is meant to be the hallmark of the Ravens, but Smith was at the heart of a unit pushed all over the field by the Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium. The previously winless Bolts amassed 160 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

One of those scores was notched by running back Omarion Hampton. He bulldozed over Smith to get into the end zone.

Winning the power battles in the running game used to define defense in Baltimore. It’s a different story this season, despite rookie head coach Jesse Minter having made his name as a defensive coordinator at Michigan and with the Chargers.

Minter hasn’t been able to replicate those successes with the Ravens. Mostly because several big names aren’t living up to the hype.

Ravens’ Stars Aren’t Shining

The clearest explanation for what’s going wrong on the Ravens’ defense was offered by Smith’s fellow All-Pro, do-all safety Kyle Hamilton. He told NFL Network, “It’s up to us leaders to uphold the standard. The standard has been what it’s been around here since ’96. Right now, we’re disgracing the standard as leaders, as players, as a team.”

Hamilton’s honesty is refreshing, but there are two problems here. First, Hamilton’s rants about the defense not meeting standards have become depressingly familiar this season.

Similar words are being spoken after each loss because the Ravens can’t shake the same old problems. Including decorated players like Hamilton performing below expectations.

The three-time Pro Bowler “allowed a career-high 80 receiving yards on four completions overall, having exceeded his previous high of 55 yards by halftime” against the Chargers, per Next Gen Stats and NFL Pro (h/t NFL.com Digital Content Producer Bobby Kownack).

Hamilton’s issues in coverage are shared by another All-Pro, cornerback Marlon Humphrey. He’s been full of ideas about how the Ravens can fix their woes defensively, particularly on third down, but Humphrey hasn’t found a way to slow his own decline.

Humphrey has instead turned his frustrations outwards, toward fans. It’s a tough sell when fans are watching marquee players, including Smith and $112-million pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson, flounder.

Hendrickson is the standout name among a collection of edge-rushers struggling to sack quarterbacks. Tolentino outlined some tough numbers: “Mike Green 5.5 Tavius Robinson (on season-ending IR since Week 7) 3.5 Trey Hendrickson 2 Ethan Burke 1.”

As for Smith, his own erratic performances made him tradable before the deadline, but the Ravens kept what they had. Now Minter and general manager Eric DeCosta need the experienced and vocal leaders on the roster to justify that show of faith.