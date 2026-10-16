Marlon Humphrey Tells Ravens How to Fix 3rd-Down Defense

The Baltimore Ravens know they have a problem getting off the field on third downs, but All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey has a refreshingly simple solution.

Humphrey spoke with reporters on Wednesday, October 14 and called on the Ravens’ defensive backs to just “win your one-on-ones.” To his credit, Humphrey included himself on his list of matchups the Ravens failed to win in coverage during the 30-24 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5.

The 30-year-old admitted, “I had two opportunities to get off the field on third down. I think Nate [Wiggins] had two opportunities to win on third down, and I think ‘Chan’ [Chandler Rivers] had an opportunity. So, it really came down to if we can win half of those, I think that game can possibly be a runaway-type game.”

Humphrey’s focusing on a problem that has head coach Jesse Minter taking ownership. Minter’s concerned about the growing weakness of a third-down defense allowing opponents to convert 41.54 percent of the time, according to ESPN.

Humphrey has interesting things to say about the role Minter and his coaches are playing in the problem.

Marlon Humphrey Speaks Out About Coaching, Technique on Defense

Humphrey believes Minter and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver had players prepared to win on third downs in Atlanta. He explained, “We were in the right calls. We liked to get up. We liked to play man sometimes. We played some other coverages as well, but I thought there were about six reps between those three guys where we had an opportunity to get off the field by us just winning our one-on-one, and we were close sometimes, but ultimately close does not really get it done.”

Those comments indicate Humphrey believes the Ravens’ problems defending on football’s money down are more about technique and execution. That makes sense when the defense has enough talent on the field and expertise on the sideline to be better.

Minter built a strong reputation after stints as a defensive coordinator at Michigan and with the Los Angeles Chargers. Weaver’s been a DC for the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins, so the scheme should be right.

It’s a similar story when players are putting those X’s and O’s into practice. Humphrey’s a two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler. He shares the secondary with another All-Pro, do-all safety Kyle Hamilton, along with first-round picks, safety Malaki Starks and cornerback Nate Wiggins.

Hamilton shared Humphrey’s frustration when he said, “The third down stuff was crazy” against the Falcons, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

There’s enough talent on the back end for the Ravens to be “do better.” Other stats reveal the issue may lie elsewhere.

Ravens Need to Fix Multiple Issues Defensively

More help from the Ravens’ pass rush will make things easier for the secondary. Unfortunately, the Ravens have generated 39 pressures through five games, per Pro Football Reference.

Minter’s defense has only 10 sacks to show for those pressures. Sacks create negative yardage that kills offenses on third down.

The Ravens will get more pressure and sacks once their key game-wreckers up front are healthy. Fortunately, a $112-million edge-rusher is trending in the right direction.

Progress is also noticeable from All-Pro defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike. He’s crucial to stopping a familiar tormentor when the Ravens face AFC North rivals the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.

Increased pressure is the key to Humphrey and the secondary containing dynamic Browns’ receivers. Humphrey identified veteran burner “Jerry Jeudy – they feature everybody, but usually in the past, Jeudy was kind of the guy, the main guy. I think [KC] Concepcion – I am not sure how to say his name – but the guys they have, No. 12, 1, 0 – they have some guys that can stretch the field and do some things in short areas.”

Jeudy and rookie duo KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston can punish the Ravens’ generosity in clutch situations. Better execution and technique in one-on-one coverage matchups, allied with more pressure up front will stop them.