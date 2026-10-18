Kyle Hamilton Didn’t Hold Back on Another Blown Ravens Lead in Browns Loss

After having a 10-0 lead going into the third quarter, the Baltimore Ravens once again blew another double-digit lead and fell to the Cleveland Browns 13-10 in Week 6.

The worst moment of the game was a second-half fumble by Ravens running back Derrick Henry that led to Browns points. Cleveland scored 10 of their 13 points in the fourth quarter.

This is another example of the Ravens finding ways to blow leads and lose games, as they have over the last two years. Some Ravens players felt that familiar feeling after the game.

Baltimore Ravens Defensive Star Talks Blown Lead vs. Browns

After the game, Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton spoke with the media about the blown lead. Hamilton got honest about seeing this situation before.

“Yeah, I think that’s one where we definitely should have won,” Hamilton said via Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer. “And, you know, in this league, you leave a team, you let a team in the game for, you know, especially at home, this division, you let a team stay around and, you know, they’re going to find momentum. And defense, you know, we got to go out there and get some stops to end the— ice the game at the end. But, you know, it’s about playing complementary football and, you know, we got to pick our offense up when something may happen. And, you know, it’s a team effort today. It’s a team loss for sure.”

Hamilton finished the game with 7 tackles and 3 tackles for loss. The Ravens allowed 237 yards on defense, but second-half points doomed them.

Baltimore Ravens Fall to Second Place in the AFC North After Browns Loss

The Ravens are 4-2, but for now they’ve lost first place in the AFC North. Cleveland now holds first place, as it has the best division record.

Baltimore thought they’d overcome their close-game issues, and they could finish them. They showed in the Week 5 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons that they could win close games, but it just brought back the old narrative.

This puts more pressure on the Ravens to respond and get things on track. The biggest thing is that Baltimore needs their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, back on the field. Jackson has missed the last two games with his ankle injury.

The Ravens can’t move forward without their top player on the field. They need Jackson to get the passing and running game back on track. This will sit with the Ravens for a bit before they have to get back to work to fix their issues from the game.