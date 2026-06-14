Trenton Simpson Reveals Why He’s Ravens’ Secret Weapon

He knows the 2026 NFL season will make or break his future with the Baltimore Ravens, but Trenton Simpson is far from worried. Instead, the linebacker who has largely disappointed since being made a top-100 draft pick in 2023, believes he’s the secret weapon in new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver’s schemes.

Speaking to Ravens.com staff writer Clifton Brown , Simpson explained why he’s perfect for a niche, but vital role. As Simpson put it, “I’ve always loved to spy the quarterback. The more versatile you are, being on the edge, in the box, wherever can help a defense. I need to know all the spots. We’re going to play quarterbacks who scramble. I believe I’m the guy on this team who can go get any quarterback. As long as I show that to the coaches and they gain that trust in me, I’ll be ready to roll.”

One look at the Ravens’ schedule for this year reveals why Simpson’s confidence in his ability to coral elusive quarterbacks can be crucial for Weaver’s unit. Baltimore opens the season against the Indianapolis Colts, who could have dual-threat signal-caller Daniel Jones at 100 percent, while similarly mobile QBs, Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, Cam Ward and Tua Tagovailoa are also on deck for Simpson to hunt down.

This isn’t the first time Simpson has looked primed to reinvent himself in a new role, but his breakout credentials for 2026 look stronger, thanks to a key underlying stat and an exciting player comparison to another roving linebacker in the AFC.

Trenton Simpson Tipped to Emulate Chargers Star

Being tipped to breakout as a surprise playmaker has become an annual event for Simpson, but he can finally turn hype into reality by following the template set by Los Angeles Chargers’ linebacker Daiyan Henley.

That’s according to ‘Baltimore Collective’ co-host Cole Jackson, who believes Simpson’s potential specialist role in Weaver’s defense compares to what Henley did for the Bolts last season. As Jackson put it, Henley’s an “undersized guy, but someone that, he moved all over the field, used him as a blitzer and he actually wracked up 16 pressures last year and had multiple games with multiple pressures, and that’s really what I think Trenton Simpson’s role is going to be in this defense, is that type of Henley role.”

It’s a lofty comp for Simpson to justify, but his collegiate history expands his use case under Weaver. Simpson explained to Brown how “That’s what I did at Clemson a lot, moved around, came off the edge. I came from college really as a standup D-end who moved.”

Letting Simpson tap back into his natural instincts as a pass-rusher would be a smart, cost-free way for Weaver to improve the lowly number that defined the Ravens’ struggles defensively last season.

Ravens Must Improve Dismal Pressure Stat

If you want to sum up why the Ravens regressed so sharply defensively in 2025, consider how they “recorded a sack on just 4.3% of opponent dropbacks in 2025. That was the second-lowest rate in the league and the worst mark for Baltimore in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016),” according to NFL.com analyst Matt Okada.

A number this paltry made reloading the pass-rush room a priority for general manager Eric DeCosta. He couldn’t nudge a trade for All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby over the line, but four-time Pro Bowl edge-rusher Trey Hendrickson is an elite consolation prize.

Hendrickson can still dominate if he gets support, something DeCosta is counting on this year’s second-round pick Zion Young to provide. The GM will also want to see a sophomore leap from should-be prolific rush end Mike Green, but the Ravens will still need to get creative to manufacture pressure.

Turning Simpson loose from a myriad of spots can lend some disguise and sophistication to the team’s blitz packages under Weaver. The latter knows Simpson from his previous stint in Baltimore, and the new play-caller highlighted “how much growth there’s been schematically overall. There’s just been leaps and bounds of growth.”

Simpson will prove that growth is real if he convinces Weaver to trust him as the Ravens’ equalizer against nimble-footed quarterbacks.