Ravens Urged to Sign 4-Time ‘Double-Digit-Sack’ Artist

Bolstering one of the NFL’s weakest pass-rush fronts is a problem the Baltimore Ravens have attacked with gusto this offseason, but general manager Eric DeCosta can still do more, including taking a four-time “double-digit-sack” artist off the free agent market and pairing him with prolific $120-million edge-rusher Trey Hendrickson.

The latter continues to look dominant at training camp, even inviting comparisons with a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, but Hendrickson needs a running mate. Fortunately, an equally disruptive quarterback hunter might emerge from a loaded and intriguing crops of younger pass-rushers already on the roster, but the Ravens shouldn’t ignore the availability of a Super Bowl champion with 61.5 career sacks to his credit.

That pedigree makes Haason Reddick a logical fit for the Ravens, according to NFL.com Digital Content Editor Grant Gordon. He points out how “Baltimore loves bringing in veteran pass rushers during the summer. Reddick has posted just 3.5 sacks over his past two seasons, which has equated to 23 games split with the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He needs to prove some burst is still left.”

It’s worth the Ravens checking in to see what Reddick still has left in the tank, because his addition would salvage a bold strategy DeCosta wasn’t able to execute earlier this offseason.

Haason Reddick Would Salvage Eric DeCosta’s Failed Plan

Pairing quality with quantity was DeCosta’s grand ambition for fixing the Ravens’ pass rush this year. Gordon noted DeCosta’s initial plan was to pair Maxx Crosby and Trey Hendrickson together. Adding Reddick to the mix with Tavius Robinson, Zion Young and Hendrickson could be a surprisingly good alternative. Before those aforementioned two seasons of struggle, he had four straight double-digit-sack years.

The reference to the botched trade for Crosby likely still stings for many Ravens fans. It’s also debatable if Reddick would be a credible alternative to five-time Pro Bowl Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Crosby, despite his own solid track record and natural scheme-ready traits.

Reddick has been prolific rushing the passer at times. Most notably when he logged 16 sacks to help the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles claim the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

At his best, Reddick won with speed off the edge. He’s a 6-foot-1, 240-pounder who can dip and get underneath offensive tackles, while also being lean enough to truly accelerate around the corner.

A great example of peak Reddick actually came against the Eagles during his 11-sack 2021 campaign with the Carolina Panthers. Reddick recorded consecutive sacks by first dipping under Eagles’ offensive tackle, 6-foot-8 Jordan Mailata, before beating the latter with speed on the outside on the next play.

The question for the Ravens would be which is the real Reddick? The one who was dominating four or five years ago. Or the one who barely made a dent with the Jets and Bucs.

His struggles in New York could be attributed to chafing about his contract and playing on a losing team, but Reddick’s inability to be an impact player in Tampa is tougher to explain.

The Bucs were playoff contenders with a defense coached by pressure guru Todd Bowles and featuring talent up front, including outside linebacker Yaya Diaby and man-mountain nose tackle Vita Vea.

This much doubt about the current state of Reddick’s game could prompt the Ravens to ignore this potential deal. Especially since their own edge-rushers are turning heads at camp.

Ravens Getting Promising Showings from Young Pass-Rushers

Players like second-year pro Mike Green are building excitement about how easily they’re winning pass-rush matchups this summer. Green’s efforts are being matched by the more experienced Robinson, a fourth-year pro who has been credited by Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic with giving “Ravens offensive linemen fits this week.”

Robinson and Green trending in the right direction, alongside the obvious upside of 2026 NFL draft second-round pick Young, gives the Ravens a lot of options for developing star potential at the edges of their front seven.

Of course, there’s an obvious risk to relying too much on potential. A risk compounded by Hendrickson being 32 and coming off season-ending hip surgery.

Adding a proven commodity to the mix would offset those risks, and taking a one-year flier on Reddick would offer huge rewards if he rediscovered his best form.