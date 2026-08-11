Bills QB Josh Allen Shares Personal News After Record-Breaking Practice

The Buffalo Bills held their annual Blue and Red practice at the new Highmark Stadium — the first team event in the $2.2 billion football arena.

A record-breaking 51,807 fans attended the two-hour practice, during which quarterback Josh Allen wore the love-it-or-hate-it “Nickel City” alternate uniform in gray and blue.

The Bills only held seven practices at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford before making their way to Orchard Park, where the team will remain for the rest of training camp.

Speaking to Pat McAfee on his eponymous ESPN show, Allen spoke about playing in the new “unbelievable” stadium, experiencing training camp as a new father — he and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, recently welcomed a baby girl, Harper, and more.

Bills QB Josh Allen Shares What Becoming a Father Has Changed for Him When it Comes to Football

McAfee mentioned that the franchise is entering a new era, and Allen agreed on both a professional and a personal level.

“Lots of new stuff, ” Allen said. “New receiver in DJ Moore, new head coach with Joe Brady, new stadium, new uniforms, new baby. There’s a lot of ‘news’ in my life, and we’re just rolling with the punches. Waking up and accepting what’s going on, and we’re just having a good ‘ole time up in Buffalo.”

McAfee mentioned how he saw Allen cry while talking about his daughter at a charity event last month.

When asked if that mindset shift as a father carries into work, “No doubt,” Allen answered. “Especially having a girl first, you become a little softer as a man. The heart grows a little bigger. I miss my family right now. We’ve been in camp for 11 days, and I’ll see ‘em soon.

“It’s definitely a perspective changer. Things in the world seem to matter less. You just kind of bring things back in internally, and it’s just the coolest freaking thing, though.”

Josh Allen Says Becoming a Father Has Helped Him Become a Better Leader

At this age, Allen and Steinfeld’s daughter is about four months old, a time when growth and day-to-day change are “crazy,” McAfee points out. “It’s like a new human when you miss two to three days.”

When McAfee asks if the change in perspective will help him football-wise, “I think it helps in terms of hearing people out,” the team captain said. “You’ve got to listen to a lot of opinions in the locker room, in the film room.

“You’ve got to take it in stride. I strive to be the father, best husband, best teammate that I can be. And it’s no different from anything else. I’m just trying to be great at everything I do, that’s the switch in the mind.”