Hailee Steinfeld Always Brings This 1 Item to Bills QB Josh Allen’s Games

Last season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen‘s girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, attended nearly every game, home and away. Steinfeld prefers to stay away from the jumbotron, but she’s regular at Highmark Stadium and even traveled to London for the Bills’ international game.

While the “Hawkeye” star maintains a presence off camera, Steinfeld never attends a game without one in her purse. In an interview about her Fall beauty routine, the 27-year-old actress revealed the one special item she always stashes with her makeup while cheering Allen on.

“My bag will consist of a disposable camera, an eyebrow brush, maybe some blush, a little concealer, and a lip,” she told Elite Daily. “I rarely reach into that bag for anything but the camera at the end of the day, but I do keep those products in there.”

On the rare occasions that Steinfeld couldn’t watch Allen play in person, she showed support for the franchise. While Buffalo defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 on December 10, she proudly sported a Bills hat in New York City. Steinfeld also missed the Bills’ regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins as she was presenting at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on the same night.

Steinfeld, who recently became the new face of Neutrogena, started dating Allen last May. While the couple kept their relationship away from the spotlight for over a year, Allen surprised fans by going Instagram official with Steinfeld just before training camp started. The quarterback shared a series of photos with his girlfriend and their offseason adventures on July 23. He captioned the post, “Onward.”

Hailee Steinfeld Sent Josh Allen a 3-Word Message After He Showed Support for Her New Project

Allen and Steinfeld are slowly becoming more open about publicly supporting one another on social media. As the Bills headed to Pittsburgh for joint practices and their second preseason playoff game, Allen rocked a Beau sweatshirt, a nod to Steinfeld’s new project.

The “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” star reposted a photo of Allen on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “babe in beau!”

Steinfeld cryptically teased a new venture on Instagram before revealing her mission with Beau Society.

“I will start by saying that people know I tend to throw a cryptic post there,” she told Style Caster. “So apologies for the confusion that it has caused. But, Beau Society — I’m launching a newsletter, and I’m so excited about it.

“This has been a personal passion project of mine for years, and I’m so excited that it’s finally out in the world. I created it because I wanted a way to communicate and connect with people who have been following me since the very beginning, sort of away from social media.”

Bills Star Josh Allen Briefly Addressed His Relationship With Hailee Steinfeld

During an August 1 appearance on “Up & Adams,” host Kay Adams asked the 28-year-old quarterback about finally hard-launching his romance. Allen kept his answer brief. “We love love,” Allen said with a huge smile.

She asked Allen if he’s watched any of the three seasons of “Dickinson,” the former Apple TV series starring Steinfeld. “I’ve seen a few episodes,” he answers, noting it’s on his list to watch more.

In another segment, Adams asked Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid about Allen’s relationship. “I think everyone’s kind of known about it. Hailee’s awesome,” Kincaid said. “It’s the No. 1 rule. When you love someone, tell ’em.”