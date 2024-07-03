Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld Sends Cryptic Message on Instagram

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, like to keep a low profile. However, fans are convinced that Steinfeld is about to make a big announcement.

The 27-year-old actress deleted all of the highlight reels on her Instagram page. Next, she removed the link to her song, “Sunkissing” before posting a cryptic message. Steinfeld simply shared the letter “U” with her 20.6 million followers.

Hailee… Time's up where's the other letter? https://t.co/1pfh9I7lgo — Hailee Steinfeld Source (@SteinfeldSource) July 2, 2024

One fan posted, “OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG.” Another fan responded, “I reckon she’s launching a brand of something and the name begins with a U.”

One fan guessed, “omg besties are we getting new music🥹.” Another fan agreed, “It is definitely MUSIC,” she posted.

After not posting on Instagram since April, Steinfeld teased a big reveal after debuting a drastic new haircut. “hi my loves!!! it’s been a minute. life is so great. i’ll fill you in on all the BS details soon…,” she posted on June 22.

After seeing the “U” post, one fan account wrote, “She’s finally filling us on all the BS details 👀.”

The “Love Myself” singer hasn’t released new music in quite some time. Speaking to E! News on the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards in January, she shot down rumors that a new album was coming. “You know, I’m focusing on acting the moment,” Steinfeld answered. However, that was six months ago. In the meantime, Steinfeld is keeping fans guessing.

Hailee Steinfeld & Josh Allen are Spending as Much Time as Possible Together During the Offseason

With the Bills on break until training camp kicks off, Allen is spending quality time with Steinfeld during his time off. Most recently, Allen and Steinfeld traveled to Cabo to attend Bills backup quarterback Kyle Allen’s wedding.

While appearing on Kyle Allen’s “The QB Room” podcast in March, Allen called attending his former teammate’s wedding the activity he most looked forward to this offseason.

Back in March, the couple traveled to Paris, France for Fashion Week. The 28-year-old quarterback initially faced backlash for rushing ahead of Steinfeld while getting out of the car. However, Allen later hilariously revealed that he bolted from the paparazzi because he split his pants at dinner.

In April, the Bills star traveled to New Orleans to visit Steinfeld as she films her latest movie, Ryan Coogler’s mysterious supernatural thriller.

Hailee Steinfeld Broke Her Silence on Dating Josh Allen at the Golden Globes

Walking the red carpet at the 81st annual Golden Globes in January, Steinfeld addressed engagement rumors regarding Allen.

When asked about the huge ring on her finger, “I have a cute little doe happening,” she said, showing off the sparkly bauble. On whether there was a deeper meaning to the ring, which she wore on her right hand, “No particular reason,” she said. “Other than I thought it was real cute.”

When asked, “What is it about a sportsy man?” She replied, “Listen, what isn’t it about? Come on, now.” Steinfeld also checked a reporter yelling, “Go Bills!” while holding up Stefon Diggs’ former No. 14 jersey.

“Wrong number, though,” Steinfeld said, clearly wanting to see the No. 17 on his shirt.

“I got that Josh one at home!” USA Today’s Ralphia Aversa replies. “I’m superstitious.” Steinfeld then nods and says, “Okay, good.”