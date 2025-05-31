Hailee Steinfeld’s Behavior Before Wedding to Josh Allen Turns Heads

While Phase 3 of Organized Team Activities is voluntary, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen made a statement with his presence this past week.

Despite his wedding to actress Hailee Steinfeld on Saturday, May 31, the reigning MVP reported to Orchard Park. Allen also helped raise $1 million through his annual 117-hole challenge at Crag Burn Golf Club in East Aurora. All the money goes toward the Patricia Allen Fund at John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital.

When the 29-year-old touched down at Van Nuys Airport ahead of his wedding in California on May 28, Allen was still holding onto his golf bag.

As for Steinfeld, 28, she spent last weekend in Cabo celebrating her best friend’s bachelorette party. While the Oscar-nominated actress managed to keep a low profile since then, her actions just before the big day immediately drew fans’ attention.

For the First Time in 9 Months, Hailee Steinfeld Did Not Send Out Her Weekly Newsletter

Back in September, Steinfeld launched a weekly newsletter, Beau Society, to connect with her fans in a more meaningful way. Each issue drops on Friday. Amid her busy schedule, if Steinfeld needed to delay an issue, she always sent a short message explaining why and noted when subscribers could expect the next newsletter.

Fans waited for Issue No. 39 to hit their inbox on Friday, May 30, but it never came, nor did an explanation for why. However, because Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins leaked the date of Allen and Steinfeld’s wedding months ago, her sudden disappearance wasn’t a mystery.

A Steinfeld fan account asked on X, “so.. no beau society today?” to which one person replied, “She’s getting married tomorrow 🤣🤣🤣.” Another person commented, “👀 I’m not expecting one at least 😂😂😂.” One woman posted, “Probably not she’s kinda busy!”

While one fan complained, “Come on Hailee Steinfeld, post the Beau Society issue, marriage is not a reason to cancel anything,” one person replied, “I think it is tho 😅😂.” One man added, “She’s probably too stressed, depressed, and riddled with anxiety to post, given the [expletive] she has to do tomorrow.”

Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld ‘Both Really Excited’ to Get Married

While details remain tightly under wraps, a source told US Weekly of Steinfeld and Allen’s wedding in March, “It will be a very intimate but extravagant event.”

Steinfeld revealed in her newsletter after the couple got engaged in November that she couldn’t wait to get married. Allen said of the day he proposed, “The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch and you jumped on the bed and said, ‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!’ I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.’ Little did you know I was about to propose to you…”

A source told People on May 29 that they both can’t wait to tie the knot. “They’re both really excited about the wedding — to celebrate with family and friends,” the source said.

“They’re really settling into their lives together. They lean on each other, support each other [and] collaborate together. They really just enjoy each other a lot.”