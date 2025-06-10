Josh Allen Breaks Silence on Wedding Day With Hailee Steinfeld

The Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen returned to practice with a wedding ring around his finger for the first time on Tuesday, June 10.

Allen tied the knot with actress Hailee Steinfeld at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara on May 31. The couple exchanged vows in the historic hotel’s luxurious gardens under a black-and-white canopy. Steinfeld looked stunning in a white mermaid gown, while Allen wore a classic black tuxedo.

Numerous of Allen’s teammates, including Bills head coach Sean McDermott, attended the nuptials. “I was very grateful to be there,” McDermott told reporters before practice started.

Allen also spoke to reporters for the first time since he and Steinfeld said, “I do,” in Montecito, and fielded multiple questions about his big day.

Bills QB Josh Allen Reacted to Paparazzi Wedding Photos Going Viral, Called Marrying Hailee Steinfeld ‘The Most Important Decision Of My Life’



While Allen kept details of his wedding day close to his chest, a huge smile appeared on his face while answering questions about their nuptials. When asked, “What’s new?” Allen couldn’t help but laugh.

“We’re back to football. I’ve got some new hardware now,” he said, gesturing toward his wedding ring. And so, we’re ready to go.”

Allen was also asked about how “drones and helicopters” surrounded their outdoor ceremony. Paparazzi photos of the famous couple exchanging vows and sharing their first kiss immediately went viral on social media.

However, the league’s reigning MVP took the situation in stride. “It is what it is, but we’re good,” he said. Overall, Allen couldn’t be happier, noting how marrying the “Sinners” star, whom he refers to as his “best friend,” simply makes everything easier.

“That was the most important decision I’ll make in my life,” Allen said, “and I made the right one.”

As for getting used to wearing his band during practice, the veteran had no issues. “Yeah, I think so. Feels good.”

The 29-year-old quarterback proudly wore his wedding band in his official photos for the 2025 NFL season.

Bills QB Josh Allen Posted 1 Wedding Photo With Hailee Steinfeld on Instagram

Last week, Steinfeld, 28, shared the first official photo from their wedding day via her weekly newsletter, Beau Society. She wrote in the subject line, “We’re married!” and included the black-and-white photo from their wedding reception.

After Beau Society shared the photo on their Instagram page, Allen reposted the photo on his Instagram Stories and sent a simple message to his wife. “My ❤️,” he wrote.

Bills Mafia gushed over seeing the sweet photo. One fan commented on Instagram, “Buffalo is beyond excited to have you both back home as Mr & Mrs Allen 💙💍 – Let the fairytale begin.” One woman wrote, “Stunning!!! I hope the day was so magical for you both. Congrats!!!”

Paige Buechele, Bills backup quarterback Shane Buechele’s wife, simply added, “😍🥹.” Greer Gustavson, one of Steinfeld’s best friends, wrote, “The most beautiful bride & groom ♥️.”