Bills QB Josh Allen Proudly Flashes Wedding Ring in New Photos

The Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen, enters his eighth season in the NFL as a married man.

Allen and Oscar-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld said, “I do,” at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, on May 31.

While the couple initially kept their relationship out of the spotlight after they started dating in May 2023, they opened up about their relationship after Allen proposed in November. The 29-year-old quarterback and Steinfeld, 28, made their red carpet debut together at the NFL Honors in February.

After winning the award for Most Valuable Player, Allen gave Steinfeld a heartfelt shoutout. “You’ve been my rock, you are my best friend,” Allen said during his acceptance speech. “I would not be standing on this stage if it weren’t for you.”

Bills Mafia loved seeing photos from Allen and Steinfeld’s stunning nuptials in the historic hotel’s luxurious gardens. After the couple exchanged vows, Allen did not return to Buffalo for Organized Team Activities last week. However, no one expected him to attend voluntary practice so soon after the big wedding weekend.

Allen, however, was back in Orchard Park ahead of mandatory veteran minicamp.

The Bills Posted the First Photos of Josh Allen Wearing His Jersey & Wedding Ring



In his official team photos for the 2025 NFL season, Allen proudly showed off his wedding band. One fan commented on Instagram, “Nice ring….go get another!!!” Another person gushed, “HES A MARRIED MAN 👏🏼 love your ring Joshie, now on to the next one!!”

One woman wrote, “He looks so happy 🥹🥹.” One Instagram user noted, “Still got his wedding hair. Looks good 😄.”

Allen is truly grinning from ear to ear in the new photos. As many fans noted, adding a Super Bowl ring after receiving his wedding band would be a dream come true not just for the Bills star but all of Buffalo.

Bills’ offensive coordinator Joe Brady couldn’t wait for Allen to return to One Bills Drive. “What I love about Josh is his demeanor, his approach, his mindset. It is as impressive as it gets and it’s infectious around the team,” Brady told reporters on June 3.

“When he walks in the building, you don’t feel a guy that just won the MVP last year. You feel a guy that’s hungry and is trying to figure out ways to get better. Embracing his new teammates and trying to get them on the same page as him. It’s impressive.”

Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Posted One Gorgeous Photo From Their Wedding Reception

Steinfeld shared the first official photo from their wedding day via her weekly newsletter, Beau Society, on June 6. She wrote in the subject line, “We’re married!” and included the black-and-white photo from their wedding reception.

After Beau Society shared the photo on their Instagram page, Allen shared the post on his Instagram Stories and sent a simple message to his wife. “My ❤️,” he wrote.