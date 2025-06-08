Bills Had No Words for Josh Allen, Hailee’s First Official Wedding Photo

After quarterback Josh Allen started dating Hailee Steinfeld in May 2023, the actress quietly attended nearly every single Buffalo Bills game, home and away.

While Steinfeld prefers to stay away from the jumbotron, she’s Allen’s No. 1 fan and a full-fledged member of Bills Mafia. During an interview in February, “Who, What, Wear” tested her to name the four teams in the AFC East.

Instead of simply naming the Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, and Miami Dolphins, Steinfeld answered, “The Buffalo Bills and their three sons,” reminding everyone which team won five consecutive AFC East titles.

In addition to winning over respect from fans, she earned high praise from Bills general manager Brandon Beane. “I’ll tell you what,” Beane said during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” last month, “she is as humble as they come.”

“She’s done a lot of stuff with our local women, the wives, girlfriends of the club, and I’ve heard it not only from my wife, but so many of the others, like, just how down-to-earth she is for the success she’s had.”

Therefore, it’s no surprise the Bills’ social media account swooned over Allen and Steinfeld’s first official photo as husband and wife.

The Bills Commented After Hailee Steinfeld Posted the First Wedding Photo With Josh Allen

The league’s reigning Most Valuable Player and Steinfeld said, “I do,” at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, on May 31. While numerous photos of the outdoor ceremony immediately went viral on social media, Steinfeld posted the first photo from the nuptials in her weekly newsletter, Beau Society, on June 6.

Beau Society posted the picture on their Instagram account a few hours later, catching the attention of the Bills. The team’s official Instagram page had no words for the gorgeous photo and simply commented, “😍😍.”

Steinfeld wore a white, strapless gown for the wedding ceremony while Allen wore a classic black tuxedo, however, they both changed outfits for the reception. Stylist Tom Marchitelli of Gentleman’s Playbook commented on the photo, “Custom ivory dinner jacket for Josh by yours truly 🤍 🤍.”

Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld’s Wedding Appeared to have a Black & White Theme



It wasn’t just the bride and groom wearing black and white at their wedding; all the male guests in attendance wore black tuxes while their dates wore black dresses.

Following the dress code, Bills backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky and his wife, Hillary, third-string quarterback Shane Buechele, and his wife, Paige. Bills’ tight end Dawson Knox and his wife, Alexandra, shared several photos from the wedding weekend, and both dressed up in black.

Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk, one of Allen’s closest friends, and his wife Ozzy also wore all-black. Ozzy posted several pre-wedding photos on Instagram from their cottage at San Ysidro Ranch and simply captioned the post, “🖤.”

However, not one family member or wedding guest has posted photos from the actual outdoor ceremony or from the indoor reception that followed in Monecito.