Bills TE’s Wife Shares Photos From Josh Allen, Hailee’s Wedding Weekend

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen wed Oscar-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld on May 31.

Allen, 29, and Steinfeld, 28, said “I do” at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California. While exchanging vows under a canopy, Steinfeld looked gorgeous in a white mermaid gown while Allen rocked a classic black tuxedo.

Following the weekend of festivities at the famous Montecito resort, Allen did not attend voluntary Organized Team Activities in Orchard Park this week. However, no one expected to see the team captain back at practice so soon after his wedding day.

In the meantime, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady looks forward to Allen’s return. “What I love about Josh is his demeanor, his approach, his mindset. It is as impressive as it gets and it’s infectious around the team,” Brady told reporters on June 3.

“When he walks in the building, you don’t feel a guy that just won the MVP last year. You feel a guy that’s hungry and is trying to figure out ways to get better. Embracing his new teammates and trying to get them on the same page as him. It’s impressive.”

Numerous players who attended Allen and Steinfeld’s wedding were back at voluntary practice on Tuesday, including backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky, tight ends Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid. Bills right tackle Spencer was present, however, he did not participate.

Bills TE Dawson Knox’s Wife Shared Pictures From Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld’s Wedding Weekend

While numerous photos from Allen and Steinfeld’s stunning outdoor ceremony went viral on social media, Knox’s wife, Alexandra Knox, shared some sweet pictures from their SoCal getaway.

Alexandra captioned the first album, “Nothing beats a sweet weekend at the beach 🤍,” which included shots of Knox roasting s’mores and the couple spending time near the ocean.

On June 3, she posted a photo with the veteran tight end before attending Allen and Steinfeld’s nuptials. She captioned the post, “my ♥️.”

Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir’s wife Sayler commented, “Gorgeous couple !!” Bills third-string quarterback Shane Buechele’s wife Paige simply wrote, “😍🥹.” Bills general manager Brandon Beane’s wife Hayley added, “Love this gorgeous couple!”

Josh Allen & Numerous Bills Teammates Attended Dawson & Alexandra’s Wedding Last Year

Dawson and Alexandra tied the knot in a beautiful wedding in Nashville, Tennessee on June 30, 2024. In addition to Allen, the entire tight ends room at the time, Kincaid, Quintin Morris, Tre McKitty, and Zach Davidson, was in attendance.

Also on hand to help celebrate their big day, numerous of Knox’s current and former teammates, including Mitch Morse and Sam Martin, along with offensive tackles Spencer Brown and Dion Dawkins.

Knox proposed to Alexandra, a fitness trainer and Buffalo native, after less than a year of dating. He posted about the surprise proposal on Instagram. “I guess this is what the kids call a ‘hard launch.'” he wrote.

“I have found the one whom my soul loves. When you know, you know… and it was only a matter of months before I realized that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this woman. She’s loved me at my worst, and helps sharpen me to be at my best. She’s a direct representation of God’s love, and I thank Him every single day for her. 11.30.23, best day of my life 🤍.”