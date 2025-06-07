Josh Allen Sends 2-Word Message to Hailee Steinfeld After Wedding

The Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback, Josh Allen, is officially a married man.

Allen tied the knot with Hailee Steinfeld at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara on May 31. The couple exchanged vows in the historic hotel’s luxurious gardens under a black and white canopy. Steinfeld looked gorgeous in a white mermaid gown while Allen rocked a classic black tuxedo.

After the big weekend, Allen did not return to Buffalo for the second week of Organized Team Activities.

While the league’s reigning MVP understandably gets a pass from attending voluntary practice, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady looks forward to Allen’s return.

“What I love about Josh is his demeanor, his approach, his mindset. It is as impressive as it gets and it’s infectious around the team,” Brady told reporters on June 3.

“When he walks in the building, you don’t feel a guy that just won the MVP last year. You feel a guy that’s hungry and is trying to figure out ways to get better. Embracing his new teammates and trying to get them on the same page as him. It’s impressive.”

While Allen and Steinfeld have kept a low profile since becoming husband and wife, the Bills star broke his social media silence on Friday, June 6.

Bills QB Josh Allen Shared His First Post on Instagram Since Marrying Hailee Steinfeld

On Friday afternoon, Steinfeld, 28, shared the first official photo from their wedding day via her weekly newsletter, Beau Society. She wrote in the subject line, “We’re married!” and included the black-and-white photo, which appears to be from their wedding reception.

Both Allen and the Oscar-nominated showed off their respective wedding bands for the first time. Beau Society later shared the photo on their Instagram page and wrote, “We’re married! More to come…”

The 29-year-old quarterback reposted the photo on his Instagram Stories and sent a simple message to his wife. “My ❤️,” he wrote.

Bills Mafia gushed over seeing the sweet photo. One fan commented on Instagram, “Buffalo is beyond excited to have you both back home as Mr & Mrs Allen 💙💍 – Let the fairytale begin.” One woman wrote, “Stunning!!! I hope the day was so magical for you both. Congrats!!!”

Paige Buechele, Bills backup quarterback Shane Buechele’s wife, simply added, “😍🥹.” Greer Gustavson, one of Steinfeld’s best friends, wrote, “The most beautiful bride & groom ♥️.”

Josh Allen Is Expected to Return to Buffalo for Mandatory Veterans’ Minicamp

Fans can expect to see Allen back in Orchard Park when mandatory veteran minicamp takes place at One Bills Drive from June 10 to June 12.

It’s unclear if Allen and Steinfeld immediately left on their honeymoon after their wedding or if they’re waiting for another week, perhaps in the window before training camp starts at St. John Fisher University in July.

While Allen and Bills prepare to make a run for the Super Bowl this year, the team’s training camp will be featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” which is set to premiere on August 5.