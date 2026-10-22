Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Announces Exciting News During Bye Week

After the Buffalo Bills defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 33-30 in Week 6, they head into the bye with a 5-1 record. During the break, Allen will spend as much quality time as possible with his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, and their baby girl, Harper Haize.

Before defeating the Raiders, Allen sat down with Fox reporter Erin Andrews and opened up about the biggest change in his life since welcoming a daughter. “It makes you a little more affectionate. I’m more emotional and I don’t think that’s a bad thing,” Allen said.

“I look at her and sometimes I just want to cry. Like that’s my daughter, that’s my baby. Me and my wife did this. To see her just figure out life. It’s the freakin coolest thing.”

Steinfeld, like Allen, stays incredibly busy at work after becoming a new parent. Just a few days after the Bills defeated the Raiders, she shared her own exciting news.

Hailee Steinfeld Is Releasing New Music for Her Movie, ‘Hexed’

Steinfeld announced she’ll be performing a cover of “Magic” by The Cars for the “Hexed” soundtrack on October 23. Fans can hear a sneak peek of the song in her announcement video.

The following day, she revealed how the opportunity came about in the “More B.S.” version of her weekly newsletter.

“A few weeks ago, I got a text from Jared Bush, a co-writer and executive producer on Hexed (he’s also behind some of my favorite Disney movies, including Zootopia and Moana). His text said: ‘Hey! We have a prospective music opportunity for you…’

“I immediately wrote back: ‘Jared! C’mon!! Best news ever. Excited to hear more. Thank you for thinking of me!!'” The song, which gets released on October 23, plays during the film’s end credits.”

Steinfeld enlisted the help of Demitiri Lerios, a music producer who’s married to Steinfeld’s best friend, Greer Gustavson. Lerios and Gustavson joined Steinfeld at SoFi Stadium during the Bills’ win over the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago. Both can be seen in the background of Steinfeld’s viral national TV moment.

The Oscar-nominated actress previously returned to the recording studio for the song, “Dangerous,” included on the “Sinners” soundtrack.

Josh Allen’s Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, Recorded the New Song at Their Home in Buffalo

Steinfeld wrote. “Demitri and I have been friends since preschool (and he’s married to Greer!), so we have an easy shorthand, which, with our tight deadline, made him the perfect producer (also, did I mention how talented he is??).”

Lerios and Gustavson have also grown close with Allen over the past several years.

“Demitri was literally on a boat in the middle of the ocean as this was all coming together, but he was game to figure out how to make it happen. The next day, he had a flight booked to come out to Buffalo to start recording,” Steinfeld continued.

“Demitri lugged my favorite mic all the way across the country (bless him). We created a makeshift recording studio in our house. Then, for two days straight, we worked on this song. I hoped we’d have enough time to finish — accounting for the laugh attacks I knew we’d have after hours of light deprivation — and we got it done!”