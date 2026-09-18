Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shares Personal News Before Bills Game

The Buffalo Bills host their first official game at their new $2.2 billion Highmark Stadium against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.

After defeating the Houston Texans 36-31 in Week 1, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Co. look to keep the momentum going in front of a very hyped home crowd in Week 2. Allen looked every bit the MVP favorite against the Texans, completing 20-of-29 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns along with two rushing scores.

He extended his own NFL record by registering his ninth game with at least two passing and two rushing touchdowns. After going 0-4 at Reliant Stadium, this marked the 30-year-old quarterback’s first win in Houston.

Week 1 also marked Allen’s first NFL game as a new dad. The Bills star and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, welcomed a baby girl named Harper five months ago.

“I think it definitely changes the mindset a little bit,” Allen told reporters shortly after Harper was born. “I’m very excited. I do think this is going to be the best version of myself — in all aspects, my professional career and my personal life.”

While fatherhood clearly agrees with Allen, it’s also been a profound shift for Steinfeld. Fans hope to catch Steinfeld at Highmark Stadium on September 17 after the Oscar-nominated actress attended the preseason opener last month.

Bills QB Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld’s Next Film Is a Mother-Daughter Story

Steinfeld stars in Disney’s upcoming animated feature, “Hexed,” which premieres in theaters on November 25. “This is the first project I’ve been working on since I had my baby,” Steinfeld told Access Hollywood at D23 last month, “and throughout my pregnancy.”

“So, telling a mother-daughter story has meant so much to me, and I can’t even. It makes me want to cry, the thought of watching this with her one day. And I don’t know, maybe there’s a world in which she doesn’t know it’s me at first, and then we see how it lands… I can’t wait though.”

Steinfeld voices Billie Doe in “Hexed,” a teenage oddball who discovers she has magic powers, while Rashida Jones voices her Type-A mom. The cast also features Jodie Foster and Walton Goggins.

Bills QB Josh Allen Calls Hailee Steinfeld ‘The MVP’ of the House, Says Their Baby Girl ‘Awesome’

Steinfeld remains busy as ever since becoming a mom. She’s the new face of Esteé Lauder’s Glimmer fragrance and delivers weekly issues of her Beau Society newsletter.

However, she’s also holding it down at home. When Chris Berman asked Allen who the MVP is at home before the Colts game, “Oh, my wife. No doubt,” Allen answered, “Hailee — she’s an absolute MVP. She’s a rockstar. I can go on and on about my wife. She’s a special woman and she’s the best mother. I got a good one.”

When asked is he was prepared to become a dad, “As prepared as you can be,” Allen answered, “and then you have a kid and life changes. It’s been the most unbelievable blessing that I could’ve imagined for me and my wife.

“Our daughter is freaking awesome. She’s just over five months now and she’s already moving. And we kid of pinch ourselves each and every night like ‘That’s ours. We did that. It’s pretty special.”