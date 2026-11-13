Bills QB Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shares Holiday Plans With Baby

The Buffalo Bills are riding high heading into their matchup against the New York Jets this week. Not only are they fresh off defeating the Minnesota Vikings 23-6 on Monday Night Football, but they also remain the No. 1 team in the AFC.

While Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Co. prepare to travel to the Meadowlands this week, his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, was busy promoting her new film, “Hexed.” She attended the film’s premiere in Los Angeles on November 12.

Amid their thriving careers, however, the most exciting part of Steinfeld and Allen’s life right now is their baby girl, Harper.

The couple welcomed their first child together this offseason, and they both light up when talking about their daughter. While hosting the Bills’ annual Halloween party this year, they dressed Harper up as Alice for their “Allen’s in Wonderland” theme.

With the holiday season just around the corner, Steinfeld, 29, revealed she already has a few plans mapped out.

Bills QB Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Want to Make the Holidays ‘Extra Special’

In an interview with her “Hexed” co-stars Jodie Foster and Rashida Jones, the trio discussed their plans for the holidays.

When asked if she plans to cook, Steinfeld, who regularly shares her favorite recipes in her newsletter, seemed unsure about this year. “The prep and the cooking and all that, it’s fun until it’s not,” she said. “It’s a lot of work.” While Steinfeld may not plan to be the family’s head chef this year, she does have other plans.

“This is our first holiday with a baby though, so we’re excited to make it a little extra special,” Steinfeld added.

Allen and Steinfeld’s holiday season is complicated by the NFL’s schedule this year. The Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day. Allen and the Bills then travel to take on the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day. In order to prepare, Steinfeld hopes to get the bulk of her holiday shopping done by the end of November.

“I love the idea of stowing away a few things over the next few weeks, so I can spend December baking cookies and taking Harper out in the snow,” she revealed in More B.S. this week.

Hailee Steinfeld Learned So Much About Motherhood Through Her Latest Film

Steinfeld voiced Billie in “Hexed” while pregnant, and the film premiered while she was a mother. Overall, it was a transformative experience for the actress.

“I am so lucky to have the most amazing mother. I’ve never really played through a mother-daughter dynamic like this before. This also came into my life at a time when I maybe didn’t know I necessarily needed it as much as I did,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere.

“I became a mother while making this film, and I gained so much perspective on life and the evolution of life and on the mother-daughter dynamic. I have so much empathy and patience and respect and admiration for it. It’s very complex, and it’s very fragile, and I am learning so much every single minute of the day. I hope that people see this movie and walk away and call their moms and tell them they love them.”