Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shares Rare Baby Photo With Bills QB

The Buffalo Bills came back from the bye week and took down the Baltimore Ravens 36-10 on November 1.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 21 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns, along with one rushing score and an interception. He broke Hall of Famer Jim Kelly’s franchise record (258) for the most career total passing touchdowns (260).

Allen is winning off the field, as well. The 2024 league MVP and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, welcomed their first baby, Harper, together this offseason. While the famous couple keeps their daughter away from the public eye, Steinfeld found a creative way to share a photo of the two most important people in her life before the Bills take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Josh Allen’s Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, Shared Photos From the Bills’ Bye Week

Allen said his idyllic bye week break, “Got out [to] a little beach somewhere and hung out with my family. It was pretty perfect.”

Steinfeld shared pictures from the trip in the Nov. 2 issue of her Beau Society newsletter. While promoting a fan giveaway for her latest film, “Hexed,” she shared “three frames of everyday magic.”

In the final frame, she shared a photo of Allen with Harper at the beach. “Watching my baby girl smile and laugh with her dad, my incredible husband,” she wrote of the prompt: small everyday joy feels like magic.

While in the shadows, fans could easily see the love between the 6-foot-5 quarterback and his baby girl. One fan commented on Instagram, “I can still see his smile… ☺️.” Another person gushed, “Soo adorable 😍.”

She also shares a love for one of Allen’s favorite offseason activities and posted a photo with a golf club.

Steinfeld wrote, “Though I’m not particularly good, I’ve grown to love a game that brings me into nature, challenges my focus, and humbles me every time I play.”

Bills QB Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Dressed Harper Up in Multiple Costumes for Halloween

While Allen and Steinfeld threw an epic Halloween bash this year, they also had a blast celebrating the holiday as parents for the first time. The Oscar-nominated actress wrote, “Last week, Harper was a bat, a cabbage patch, and a Highland cow (dad’s choice). We’re having so much fun, we’re gonna keep the dress-up going!”

While Allen and Steinfeld both have busy careers, the 29-year-old’s next film is already lined up, she’s making an effort to “put a little extra emphasis on the moments we tend to see as ordinary or mundane,” she wrote.

“Whether I’m at work, on set, with friends, or spending a Tuesday morning with my family, I’m constantly aware of how important it is to be present. I try to sprinkle a little extra attention and love over the teeny, precious bits — the feeling of my daughter’s hand in mine, the shape of our collective shadow in the sunshine — because they’re more meaningful than we think.”