Bills QB Josh Allen, Wife Hailee Steinfeld Go All Out for Halloween Party

The Buffalo Bills are riding high after their 36-10 beatdown over the Baltimore Ravens.

With the Kansas City Chiefs losing to the Denver Broncos in Week 8, the Bills are now in sole possession of the No. 1 spot atop the AFC.

After the big win, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, hosted the team’s annual Halloween party. Back in 2024, Allen and Steinfeld went all out for a circus-themed bash. The Oscar-nominated actress even hired a costume designer for their elaborate matching outfits.

Napkins at the party read, “Josh & Hailee’s Circus Showdown,” while giant clowns adorned the festive step and repeat. She noted in her newsletter, Beau Society, at the time, “Josh and I never considered ourselves to be big Halloween people.” However, after hosting “the best night ever… now, I think we’re into Halloween (?)”

Allen and Steinfeld stepped in again to host in 2026, and they did not disappoint.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Hosted an ‘Allen’s in Wonderland’ Party for the Bills

In photos shared by Bills wide receiver DJ Moore’s wife, Raven Moore, the entrance to the party looked like a large clock that read, “Allen’s in Wonderland,” which preceded a long black-and-white tunnel.

Another setup showed glowing letters in all caps, “We’re all mad here.”

Steinfeld looked stunning as the Queen of Hearts in a black dress with red roses, a cape, and a crown. Allen appeared to dress up as the King of Hearts with his crown and cape matching Steinfeld’s.

Moore and his wife dressed up as Violet and Augustus from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” Bills tackle Dion Dawkins and his fiancée, Diayaana, dressed up as Marge Simpson and Sideshow Bob.

Josh Allen’s Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, Was Quietly Pregnant During Last Year’s Halloween Party

After going to town with their Circus-themed party in 2024, Allen and Steinfeld took it easy for the holiday in 2025. Looking back, Steinfeld was pregnant with their baby girl, Harper, at the time but hadn’t announced the big news.

Steinfeld described a “last-minute scramble” with Allen two hours before the Bills’ party started. The “Dangerous” singer ultimately dressed up as her own character from the movie “Sinners.”

“But an even more niche and specific idea: Mary from the ‘90s! High-waisted jeans, leather jacket, high pony, lollipop (Blow Pop?). Just a thought,” she revealed in her newsletter.

While Steinfeld didn’t reveal if Allen went as the 90s version of Stack, Mary’s love interest in the horror film played by Michael B. Jordan, she did share a throwback of the famous couple’s outfits from two years ago.

Allen and Steinfeld dressed up as Bobby Bouche and Vicki Vallencourt from “The Waterboy.” Steinfeld wrote of planning this costume, “Very last-minute, and easy, easy.”