Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shares Personal News Before Bills-Vikings Game

The Buffalo Bills take on the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 9. Bills quarterback Josh Allen knows they have their work cut out to defeat the No. 1 team in the NFC.

Allen told reporters, “It’s a very in-tune defense. Those guys are very smart; they’re playing so well together. It’s hard to game plan for a team like this because there aren’t any weaknesses.”

The 30-year-old quarterback got an extra boost at practice ahead of the road match, with his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, and their baby girl, Harper, visiting him at practice.

Before the Bills-Vikings game, Steinfeld and Allen hosted the team’s annual Halloween party. While the Oscar-nominated actress and the Bills star dressed up as the King and Queen of Hearts for their “Allen’s in Wonderland” theme, baby Harper adorably dressed up as Alice.

A few days before the Monday Night Football showdown, Steinfeld opened up about how life is going as a new mom.

Hailee Steinfeld Says Time for Herself ‘Looks a Little Different’ After Having a Baby

Steinfeld is currently promoting her latest animated film, “Hexed,” which is a mother-daughter story. During an appearance on “Live With Kelly and Mark,” she spoke about her own six-month-old daughter’s milestones.

“I feel like she’s 6 months, and also 4 weeks, and also 5 years old,” Steinfeld said. “Time is crazy how it works. She is totally on the move. This girl is crawling around.”

“It’s so funny,” she continued, “It’s so true with what parents have always said of like, ‘You will be convinced your child is a genius when they’re doing everything right on track.’ And I’m like, ‘But she’s crawling already. She’s got to be a genius!'”

Kelly, who shares three children with Mark, asked if Steinfeld has been able to find time for self-care. “I do,” Steinfeld answered. “This season of life has definitely taught me to slow down, really just soak in the small pockets of joy that are truly all around us. I mean, time to myself and for myself looks a little different now, but I find it.”

Josh Allen and His Wife Hailee Steinfeld, Say Their Daughter Changed Their Lives Ways They Didn’t Expect

In the latest issue of her Beau Society newsletter, Steinfeld answered numerous fan questions, including what she’s learned the most while watching Harper grow up.

“There’s a long answer, but I’ll give the short one here,” she wrote. “I’ve learned just how much of myself I still have to discover. I thought becoming a mom would be this transformative experience about loving someone else, and it is that 1000%. But what I didn’t expect is how much she’s teaching me about myself. She’s made me more patient, more present, and so much more aware of how special the little things are.”

Sitting down with Fox reporter Erin Andrews, Allen opened up about the biggest change in his life since welcoming a daughter. “It makes you a little more affectionate. I’m more emotional and I don’t think that’s a bad thing,” Allen said.

“I look at her and sometimes I just want to cry. Like that’s my daughter, that’s my baby. Me and my wife did this. To see her just figure out life. It’s the freakin coolest thing.”