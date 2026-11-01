Bills QB Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld’s Career News Turns Heads

While Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen can’t wait to get back on the field to face the Baltimore Ravens, he had what he described as a “pretty perfect” bye week break during the bye.

“Got out [to] a little beach somewhere and hung out with my family,” Allen said of his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, and their baby girl, Harper. “It was pretty perfect.”

As for spending quality time with Harper, “It’s the best. Honestly, it’s my favorite thing to do. Just seeing my daughter grow with my wife — it’s the coolest thing ever.”

Allen and Steinfeld remain incredibly busy with their respective careers after becoming first-time parents. While the 2024 league MVP looks to bring Buffalo their first Lombardi Trophy, Steinfeld’s next film project is finally all lined up.

Hailee Steinfeld Stars in a Sports Rom-Com That Doesn’t Film Until After the Super Bowl

Almost a year ago, Steinfeld was attached to star in “Winter Games” alongside Miles Teller. Directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo, Teller was first announced to the project in April 2025, while Steinfeld’s attachment came in July 2025.

However, the movie never went into production. Fans thought the entire film might’ve been scrapped until now. According to Production Weekly issue 1526, “Winter Games” is “slated to film in Montreal, Quebec,” from March 15 to May 12, 2027, What’s on Netflix reported.

Should the Bills reach the Super Bowl this year, which is on February 14, Steinfeld will not have any scheduling issues. “The film follows a perpetually overlooked skier (Steinfeld) and a self-sabotaging hockey legend (Teller) who collide at their breaking points,” Deadline reported last year.

“Their unexpected connection threatens her chance for a medal and his shot at a comeback as they navigate romance and redemption in the Olympic Village.”

Fans were thrilled to see the movie was back on track. One fan commented on X, “oh [expletive]. it’s actually happening.” One woman gushed, “actress hailee steinfeld is back!!” One man posted, “I wasn’t sure this movie was happening. This is a such a good pairing. Now I just need her back as Kate Bishop.” Speaking of which….

Hailee Steinfeld Reveals Even Her Husband, Bills QB Josh Allen, Called About Her ‘Avengers’ Movie Status

Steinfeld appeared on “The Tonight Show” to promote her latest animated film, “Hexed,” which premiered on November 25. However, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans want to know one thing: Is she going to appear as Kate Bishop in “Avengers: Doomsday?”

The 29-year-old, who’s been fielding this question since the “Sinners” premiere in April 2025, played coy. She said, “My husband actually called me the other day and was like, ‘Are you in this?’” It appears Allen is just like everyone else when it comes to getting the inside info.

Steinfeld played Bishop in “Hawkeye” on Disney+ and voices Gwen in the animated films, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

When Fallon pressed on the topic, “I actually have no idea. Time will tell,” Steinfeld answered — which is not a no. And a very interesting way of not saying yes.